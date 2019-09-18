Gross Margin & Signal Focus on Argosy Minerals Limited (ASX:AGY), Freedom Leaf, Inc. (OTCPK:FRLF)

Here we will take a look at the Gross Margin Score of Argosy Minerals Limited (ASX:AGY) shares. The equity currently has a score of 59.00000. This score is derived from the Gross Margin (Marx) stability and growth over the previous eight years. The Gross Margin score lands on a scale from 1 to 100 where a score of 1 would be considered positive, and a score of 100 would be seen as negative. The low score of 59.00000 for Argosy Minerals Limited indicates a top score for stability and growth.

Stock market investors may be taking some time to review portfolio allocation. Rebalancing the portfolio may be necessary for some but not for others. Rebalancing the portfolio may help provide a strategy for when the market becomes highly volatile. This process may also help keep the investor buying low and selling high. Investors may also be looking at some different stocks to explore in the next few months. This may include reviewing some foreign markets or some new sectors that were previously not included in the stock portfolio. Completing all the necessary research is typically a good way to start building a more comprehensive pool of diversified stocks.

The Piotroski F-Score is a scoring system between 1-9 that determines a firm’s financial strength. The score helps determine if a company’s stock is valuable or not. The Piotroski F-Score of Argosy Minerals Limited (ASX:AGY) is 3. A score of nine indicates a high value stock, while a score of one indicates a low value stock. The score is calculated by the return on assets (ROA), Cash flow return on assets (CFROA), change in return of assets, and quality of earnings. It is also calculated by a change in gearing or leverage, liquidity, and change in shares in issue. The score is also determined by change in gross margin and change in asset turnover.

Turning to valuation, Argosy Minerals Limited (ASX:AGY) has a Value Composite score of 82. Developed by James O’Shaughnessy, the VC score uses five valuation ratios. These ratios are price to earnings, price to cash flow, EBITDA to EV, price to book value, and price to sales. The VC is displayed as a number between 1 and 100. In general, a company with a score closer to 0 would be seen as undervalued, and a score closer to 100 would indicate an overvalued company. Adding a sixth ratio, shareholder yield, we can view the Value Composite 2 score which is currently sitting at 84.

At the time of writing, Argosy Minerals Limited (ASX:AGY) has a Piotroski F-Score of 3. The F-Score may help discover companies with strengthening balance sheets. The score may also be used to spot the weak performers. Joseph Piotroski developed the F-Score which employs nine different variables based on the company financial statement. A single point is assigned to each test that a stock passes. Typically, a stock scoring an 8 or 9 would be seen as strong. On the other end, a stock with a score from 0-2 would be viewed as weak.

Argosy Minerals Limited (ASX:AGY) has a current ERP5 Rank of 14615 . The ERP5 Rank may assist investors with spotting companies that are undervalued. This ranking uses four ratios. These ratios are Earnings Yield, ROIC, Price to Book, and 5 year average ROIC. When looking at the ERP5 ranking, it is generally considered the lower the value, the better.

Shifting gears, we can see that Argosy Minerals Limited (ASX:AGY) has a Q.i. Value of 65.00000. The Q.i. Value ranks companies using four ratios. These ratios consist of EBITDA Yield, FCF Yield, Liquidity, and Earnings Yield. The purpose of the Q.i. Value is to help identify companies that are the most undervalued. Typically, the lower the value, the more undervalued the company tends to be.

PI & Volatility

Stock volatility is a percentage that indicates whether a stock is a desirable purchase. Investors look at the Volatility 12m to determine if a company has a low volatility percentage or not over the course of a year. The Volatility 12m of Argosy Minerals Limited (ASX:AGY) is 67.128200. This is calculated by taking weekly log normal returns and standard deviation of the share price over one year annualized. The lower the number, a company is thought to have low volatility. The Volatility 3m is a similar percentage determined by the daily log normal returns and standard deviation of the share price over 3 months. The Volatility 3m of Argosy Minerals Limited (ASX:AGY) is 79.665700. The Volatility 6m is the same, except measured over the course of six months. The Volatility 6m is 112.126500.

We can now take a quick look at some historical stock price index data. Argosy Minerals Limited (ASX:AGY) presently has a 10 month price index of 0.36522. The price index is calculated by dividing the current share price by the share price ten months ago. A ratio over one indicates an increase in share price over the period. A ratio lower than one shows that the price has decreased over that time period. Looking at some alternate time periods, the 12 month price index is 0.35745, the 24 month is 0.39070, and the 36 month is 4.00000. Narrowing in a bit closer, the 5 month price index is 0.96552, the 3 month is 1.15068, and the 1 month is currently 0.91304.

Often times, the stock market will be affected by political, social, or economic events. The result may be end up to be positive or negative. It is wise to remember that market fluctuations can happen at any time for many various reasons. Sometimes it may not be evident of why the market moved until long after the scene has played out. Making investment decisions in a turbulent climate may be extremely tricky. At some point, investors may find themselves on the wrong end of a trade. Staying vigilant in the markets may help investors bounce back after a temporary defeat. Investors who stay the course and stay with an investment plan may be able to better handle the ups and downs of daily market movements. Repeatedly trying to find the tops or bottoms is not an easy task. Even the most seasoned investors may not be able to successfully time the market.

Investors having Freedom Leaf, Inc. (OTCPK:FRLF) on their watchlists might want to take into consideration the Gross Margin Score of the firm. Freedom Leaf, Inc. currently has a score of 50.00000. This score is derived from the Gross Margin (Marx) stability and growth over the previous eight years. The Gross Margin score lands on a scale from 1 to 100 where a score of 1 would be considered positive, and a score of 100 would be seen as negative. The low score of 50.00000 for Freedom Leaf, Inc. indicates a top score for stability and growth.

Even with the stock market still riding high, investors may be looking for some bargain stocks to add to the portfolio. Although nobody can say for certain if stocks will continue to climb the ladder, investors may be preparing for the temporary dips in order to get into some positions at more reasonable prices. Always being prepared can help make the tough decisions a bit easier to stomach when the time comes. Coming at the stock market from multiple angles may help investors spot some future winners.

At the time of writing, Freedom Leaf, Inc. (OTCPK:FRLF) has a Piotroski F-Score of 5. The F-Score may help discover companies with strengthening balance sheets. The score may also be used to spot the weak performers. Joseph Piotroski developed the F-Score which employs nine different variables based on the company financial statement. A single point is assigned to each test that a stock passes. Typically, a stock scoring an 8 or 9 would be seen as strong. On the other end, a stock with a score from 0-2 would be viewed as weak.

Freedom Leaf, Inc. (OTCPK:FRLF) has a current ERP5 Rank of 18574 . The ERP5 Rank may assist investors with spotting companies that are undervalued. This ranking uses four ratios. These ratios are Earnings Yield, ROIC, Price to Book, and 5 year average ROIC. When looking at the ERP5 ranking, it is generally considered the lower the value, the better.

Shifting gears, we can see that Freedom Leaf, Inc. (OTCPK:FRLF) has a Q.i. Value of 73.00000. The Q.i. Value ranks companies using four ratios. These ratios consist of EBITDA Yield, FCF Yield, Liquidity, and Earnings Yield. The purpose of the Q.i. Value is to help identify companies that are the most undervalued. Typically, the lower the value, the more undervalued the company tends to be.

Checking in on some valuation rankings, Freedom Leaf, Inc. (OTCPK:FRLF) has a Value Composite score of 92. Developed by James O’Shaughnessy, the VC score uses five valuation ratios. These ratios are price to earnings, price to cash flow, EBITDA to EV, price to book value, and price to sales. The VC is displayed as a number between 1 and 100. In general, a company with a score closer to 0 would be seen as undervalued, and a score closer to 100 would indicate an overvalued company. Adding a sixth ratio, shareholder yield, we can view the Value Composite 2 score which is currently sitting at 95.

Free Cash Flow Growth (FCF Growth) is the free cash flow of the current year minus the free cash flow from the previous year, divided by last year’s free cash flow. The FCF Growth of Freedom Leaf, Inc. (OTCPK:FRLF) is -28.900672. Free cash flow (FCF) is the cash produced by the company minus capital expenditure. This cash is what a company uses to meet its financial obligations, such as making payments on debt or to pay out dividends. The Free Cash Flow Score (FCF Score) is a helpful tool in calculating the free cash flow growth with free cash flow stability – this gives investors the overall quality of the free cash flow. The FCF Score of Freedom Leaf, Inc. (OTCPK:FRLF) is -19.304495. Experts say the higher the value, the better, as it means that the free cash flow is high, or the variability of free cash flow is low or both.

Price Index

The Price Index is a ratio that indicates the return of a share price over a past period. The price index of Freedom Leaf, Inc. (OTCPK:FRLF) for last month was 0.88889. This is calculated by taking the current share price and dividing by the share price one month ago. If the ratio is greater than 1, then that means there has been an increase in price over the month. If the ratio is less than 1, then we can determine that there has been a decrease in price. Similarly, investors look up the share price over 12 month periods. The Price Index 12m for Freedom Leaf, Inc. (OTCPK:FRLF) is 0.92605.

Price Range 52 Weeks

Some of the best financial predictions are formed by using a variety of financial tools. The Price Range 52 Weeks is one of the tools that investors use to determine the lowest and highest price at which a stock has traded in the previous 52 weeks. The Price Range of Freedom Leaf, Inc. (OTCPK:FRLF) over the past 52 weeks is 0.195000. The 52-week range can be found in the stock’s quote summary.

C Score (Montier)

The C-Score is a system developed by James Montier that helps determine whether a company is involved in falsifying their financial statements. The C-Score is calculated by a variety of items, including a growing difference in net income verse cash flow, increasing days outstanding, growing days sales of inventory, increasing assets to sales, declines in depreciation, and high total asset growth. The C-Score of Freedom Leaf, Inc. (OTCPK:FRLF) is 2.00000. The score ranges on a scale of -1 to 6. If the score is -1, then there is not enough information to determine the C-Score. If the number is at zero (0) then there is no evidence of fraudulent book cooking, whereas a number of 6 indicates a high likelihood of fraudulent activity. The C-Score assists investors in assessing the likelihood of a company cheating in the books.

Individual investors may tend to become more bullish at market tops and more bearish at the bottoms. This goes against the buy low sell high mantra that is widely preached in the investing community. The two emotions that come into play here are greed and fear. Investors tend to get greedy when they see stocks flying to new highs. It can be very tempting to get in on a name that has been running hot for a time. On the other side of the coin, investors often get fearful when the market is tanking. The fear of losing becomes prevalent when this occurs, and investors may be tempted to sell like the rest. Although this goes against logic, many investors will still end up buying high and selling low.

