Great-West Lifeco Inc (GWO.TO) MACD Histogram Levels Above The Zero Line

Great-West Lifeco Inc (GWO.TO) is on trader’s radar as the shares have moved above the MACD Histogram line, indicating a bullish trend. Shares recently touched 30.32 on a recent bid.

The MACD is calculated by subtracting the value of a 26-day exponential moving average from a 12-day exponential moving average. A 9-day dotted exponential moving average of the MACD (the “signal” line) is then plotted on top of the MACD. Taking a step further, the MACD-Histogram, which was developed by Thomas Aspray in 1986, measures the distance between MACD and its signal line (the 9-day EMA of MACD).

Like MACD, the MACD-Histogram is also an oscillator that fluctuates above and below the zero line. Aspray developed the MACD-Histogram to anticipate signal line crossovers in MACD. Because MACD uses moving averages and moving averages lag price, signal line crossovers can come late and affect the reward-to-risk ratio of a trade. Bullish or bearish divergences in the MACD-Histogram can alert chartists to an imminent signal line crossover in MACD.

Many traders use technical analysis to make stock trading decisions. One of the most popular technical indicators is the moving average. Moving averages are versatile and can be used to smooth out stock price fluctuations. Moving averages can be used to help determine underlying trends and to spot early stage directional changes. Moving averages can be observed from various time periods. Depending on the time frame used when monitoring moving averages, investors may look to identify buy and sell signals based on stock price crossovers of a particular MA. Many traders will use MA indicators alongside other technical indicators to help spot the best positions for entry and exit points.

When undertaking stock analysis, investors and traders may choose to view some additional technical levels. Great-West Lifeco Inc (GWO.TO) currently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of -26.35. Investors and traders may use this indicator to help spot price reversals, price extremes, and the strength of a trend. Many investors will use the CCI in conjunction with other indicators when evaluating a trade. The CCI may be used to spot if a stock is entering overbought (+100) and oversold (-100) territory.

We can also do some further technical analysis on the stock. At the time of writing, the 14-day ADX for Great-West Lifeco Inc (GWO.TO) is 41.26. Many technical chart analysts believe that an ADX value over 25 would suggest a strong trend. A reading under 20 would indicate no trend, and a reading from 20-25 would suggest that there is no clear trend signal. The ADX is typically plotted along with two other directional movement indicator lines, the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI). Some analysts believe that the ADX is one of the best trend strength indicators available.

Interested investors may be watching the Williams Percent Range or Williams %R. Williams %R is a popular technical indicator created by Larry Williams to help identify overbought and oversold situations. Investors will commonly use Williams %R in conjunction with other trend indicators to help spot possible stock turning points. Great-West Lifeco Inc (GWO.TO)’s Williams Percent Range or 14 day Williams %R currently sits at -52.17. In general, if the indicator goes above -20, the stock may be considered overbought. Alternately, if the indicator goes below -80, this may point to the stock being oversold.

Tracking other technical indicators, the 14-day RSI is presently standing at 40.72, the 7-day sits at 44.24, and the 3-day is resting at 51.20. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is an often employed momentum oscillator that is used to measure the speed and change of stock price movements. When charted, the RSI can serve as a visual means to monitor historical and current strength or weakness in a certain market. This measurement is based on closing prices over a specific period of time. As a momentum oscillator, the RSI operates in a set range. This range falls on a scale between 0 and 100. If the RSI is closer to 100, this may indicate a period of stronger momentum. On the flip side, an RSI near 0 may signal weaker momentum. The RSI was originally created by J. Welles Wilder which was introduced in his 1978 book “New Concepts in Technical Trading Systems”.

For further review, we can take a look at another popular technical indicator. In terms of moving averages, the 200-day is currently at 30.58, the 50-day is 31.83, and the 7-day is resting at 30.15. Moving averages are a popular trading tool among investors. Moving averages can be used to help filter out the day to day noise created by other factors. MA’s may be used to identify uptrends or downtrends, and they can be a prominent indicator for detecting a shift in momentum for a particular stock. Many traders will use moving averages for different periods of time in conjunction with other indicators to help gauge future stock price action.

Investors may have to periodically remind themselves that they don’t have to be locked in to any given trade. Sometimes, even the best researched trade may go sour. Doubling down on losses can be a dangerous game even for the experienced investor. Investors may hold out exiting a certain trade with the hope that eventually the stock will bounce back and they can at least break even. Of course this may occasionally be the case, but there is also the chance that a stock may continue to spiral downward. Investors who are able to control their emotions and logically manage their positions may give themselves a slight advantage when tough decisions need to be made. Nobody can say for sure which way the market momentum will swing on any given day, but being prepared for those swings can help the trader or investor make the best possible decisions at any given moment.