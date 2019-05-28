GOP Reps. Recruiting Military Vets to Run for Congress

By Larry Jones / May 28, 2019 at 4:00 am

Three Republican congressmen are relaunching a PAC aimed at getting more GOP military veterans to run for Congress, is reporting.

Reps. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, Mike Gallagher, R-Wis., and Michael Waltz, R-Fla., who all were in the military, said the War Veterans Fund PAC will recruit Republican veterans who served in Iraq and Afghanistan to run and assist in funding campaigns.

“We’ve seen the Democrats do a good job of recruiting young veterans to run in the midterms, to great political effect,” Gallagher is quoted in . "We would be dumb not to do the same.”

Waltz said veterans often lack the resources to fund a campaign.

“Veterans tend to want to be ultra-prepared,” Crenshaw said. “They want to know everything they possibly can before running for Congress. That’s great … but don’t undersell yourself. You can do this.”

Roll Call noted there are currently 96 veterans serving in the House and Senate – just 18% of the 116th Congress’ membership.