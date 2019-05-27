Golden Golda winners in France hope to improve Israeli-French relations

By Larry Jones / May 27, 2019 at 3:40 pm

Joelle Lezmi and Josyane Sberroi won the 2019 Golden Golda award and met with Alians students in Pavillon sous bois in the greater Paris area to discuss their work and the value of Zionism, according to the World Zionist Organization (WZO) reported on Thursday.

WZO head of department for the promotion of Aliyah Marina Rozenberg Koritny said the award has two aspects, “a deep appreciation of the wonderful women who win the award” as well as “the immense education and informative value of this project.”

The award, given by the WZO, is named after the late Israeli prime minister Golda Meir.

Sberroi had been active for many years in the field of interfaith dialog between Christian French citizens and their Jewish countrymen. Lezmi did immense work to improve women’s rights in Israel and the world.

