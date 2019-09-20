GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY), Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Gross Margin Score in the Spotlight

Investors may be interested in viewing the Gross Margin score on shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY). The name currently has a score of 7.00000. This score is derived from the Gross Margin (Marx) stability and growth over the previous eight years. The Gross Margin score lands on a scale from 1 to 100 where a score of 1 would be considered positive, and a score of 100 would be seen as negative. The low score of 7.00000 for GoDaddy Inc. indicates a top score for stability and growth.

Even with the stock market still riding high, investors may be looking for some bargain stocks to add to the portfolio. Although nobody can say for certain if stocks will continue to climb the ladder, investors may be preparing for the temporary dips in order to get into some positions at more reasonable prices. Always being prepared can help make the tough decisions a bit easier to stomach when the time comes. Coming at the stock market from multiple angles may help investors spot some future winners.

At the time of writing, GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) has a Piotroski F-Score of 7. The F-Score may help discover companies with strengthening balance sheets. The score may also be used to spot the weak performers. Joseph Piotroski developed the F-Score which employs nine different variables based on the company financial statement. A single point is assigned to each test that a stock passes. Typically, a stock scoring an 8 or 9 would be seen as strong. On the other end, a stock with a score from 0-2 would be viewed as weak.

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) has a current ERP5 Rank of 12070 . The ERP5 Rank may assist investors with spotting companies that are undervalued. This ranking uses four ratios. These ratios are Earnings Yield, ROIC, Price to Book, and 5 year average ROIC. When looking at the ERP5 ranking, it is generally considered the lower the value, the better.

Shifting gears, we can see that GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) has a Q.i. Value of 51.00000. The Q.i. Value ranks companies using four ratios. These ratios consist of EBITDA Yield, FCF Yield, Liquidity, and Earnings Yield. The purpose of the Q.i. Value is to help identify companies that are the most undervalued. Typically, the lower the value, the more undervalued the company tends to be.

Checking in on some valuation rankings, GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) has a Value Composite score of 70. Developed by James O’Shaughnessy, the VC score uses five valuation ratios. These ratios are price to earnings, price to cash flow, EBITDA to EV, price to book value, and price to sales. The VC is displayed as a number between 1 and 100. In general, a company with a score closer to 0 would be seen as undervalued, and a score closer to 100 would indicate an overvalued company. Adding a sixth ratio, shareholder yield, we can view the Value Composite 2 score which is currently sitting at 75.

Free Cash Flow Growth (FCF Growth) is the free cash flow of the current year minus the free cash flow from the previous year, divided by last year’s free cash flow. The FCF Growth of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) is -0.084332. Free cash flow (FCF) is the cash produced by the company minus capital expenditure. This cash is what a company uses to meet its financial obligations, such as making payments on debt or to pay out dividends. The Free Cash Flow Score (FCF Score) is a helpful tool in calculating the free cash flow growth with free cash flow stability – this gives investors the overall quality of the free cash flow. The FCF Score of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) is 0.620082. Experts say the higher the value, the better, as it means that the free cash flow is high, or the variability of free cash flow is low or both.

Price Index

The Price Index is a ratio that indicates the return of a share price over a past period. The price index of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) for last month was 1.06105. This is calculated by taking the current share price and dividing by the share price one month ago. If the ratio is greater than 1, then that means there has been an increase in price over the month. If the ratio is less than 1, then we can determine that there has been a decrease in price. Similarly, investors look up the share price over 12 month periods. The Price Index 12m for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) is 0.82238.

Price Range 52 Weeks

Some of the best financial predictions are formed by using a variety of financial tools. The Price Range 52 Weeks is one of the tools that investors use to determine the lowest and highest price at which a stock has traded in the previous 52 weeks. The Price Range of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) over the past 52 weeks is 0.805000. The 52-week range can be found in the stock’s quote summary.

C Score (Montier)

The C-Score is a system developed by James Montier that helps determine whether a company is involved in falsifying their financial statements. The C-Score is calculated by a variety of items, including a growing difference in net income verse cash flow, increasing days outstanding, growing days sales of inventory, increasing assets to sales, declines in depreciation, and high total asset growth. The C-Score of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) is 1.00000. The score ranges on a scale of -1 to 6. If the score is -1, then there is not enough information to determine the C-Score. If the number is at zero (0) then there is no evidence of fraudulent book cooking, whereas a number of 6 indicates a high likelihood of fraudulent activity. The C-Score assists investors in assessing the likelihood of a company cheating in the books.

Individual investors may tend to become more bullish at market tops and more bearish at the bottoms. This goes against the buy low sell high mantra that is widely preached in the investing community. The two emotions that come into play here are greed and fear. Investors tend to get greedy when they see stocks flying to new highs. It can be very tempting to get in on a name that has been running hot for a time. On the other side of the coin, investors often get fearful when the market is tanking. The fear of losing becomes prevalent when this occurs, and investors may be tempted to sell like the rest. Although this goes against logic, many investors will still end up buying high and selling low.



Investors considering positions in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT), might be interested in the Gross Margin Score of the company. The shares currently have a score of 4.00000. This score is derived from the Gross Margin (Marx) stability and growth over the previous eight years. The Gross Margin score lands on a scale from 1 to 100 where a score of 1 would be considered positive, and a score of 100 would be seen as negative. The low score of 4.00000 for Textron Inc. indicates a top score for stability and growth.

Even though the stock market can seem erratic and unpredictable, investors may be able to take some steps to help combat the chaos. One thing that investors have the ability to do is create an overall plan and stick to it. This may be one of the single most important factors in achieving success in the stock market. Of course, if something doesn’t seem to be working over an extended period of time, then maybe some action may need to be taken and the plan should be adjusted. Scrapping a plan too early may bring about a lot of unnecessary worry and confusion. Staying disciplined and keeping the proper perspective might help the investor better position themselves on the front lines.

Checking in on some valuation rankings, Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) has a Value Composite score of 28. Developed by James O’Shaughnessy, the VC score uses five valuation ratios. These ratios are price to earnings, price to cash flow, EBITDA to EV, price to book value, and price to sales. The VC is displayed as a number between 1 and 100. In general, a company with a score closer to 0 would be seen as undervalued, and a score closer to 100 would indicate an overvalued company. Adding a sixth ratio, shareholder yield, we can view the Value Composite 2 score which is currently sitting at 19.

In trying to determine the current valuation of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) shares, we note that the Book to Market ratio of the shares stands at 0.450856. It’s commonly accepted that a Book to Market ratio greater than one indicates that the shares might be undervalued. The book to market ratio has some limitations in certain industries however where intangible assets (such as knowledge) often are not represented on a balance sheet. The ratio is calculated by dividing the market price per share by book value per share.

At the time of writing, Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) has a Piotroski F-Score of 4. The F-Score may help discover companies with strengthening balance sheets. The score may also be used to spot the weak performers. Joseph Piotroski developed the F-Score which employs nine different variables based on the company financial statement. A single point is assigned to each test that a stock passes. Typically, a stock scoring an 8 or 9 would be seen as strong. On the other end, a stock with a score from 0-2 would be viewed as weak.

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) has a current ERP5 Rank of 5686 . The ERP5 Rank may assist investors with spotting companies that are undervalued. This ranking uses four ratios. These ratios are Earnings Yield, ROIC, Price to Book, and 5 year average ROIC. When looking at the ERP5 ranking, it is generally considered the lower the value, the better.

Ever wonder how investors predict positive share price momentum? The Cross SMA 50/200, also known as the “Golden Cross” is the fifty day moving average divided by the two hundred day moving average. The SMA 50/200 for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) is currently 0.93553. If the Golden Cross is greater than 1, then the 50 day moving average is above the 200 day moving average – indicating a positive share price momentum. If the Golden Cross is less than 1, then the 50 day moving average is below the 200 day moving average, indicating that the price might drop.

The Leverage Ratio of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) is 0.297745. Leverage ratio is the total debt of a company divided by total assets of the current and past year divided by two. Companies take on debt to finance their day to day operations. The leverage ratio can measure how much of a company’s capital comes from debt. With this ratio, investors can better estimate how well a company will be able to pay their long and short term financial obligations.

ROA & ROIC

There are many different tools to determine whether a company is profitable or not. One of the most popular ratios is the “Return on Assets” (aka ROA). This score indicates how profitable a company is relative to its total assets. The Return on Assets for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) is 0.082772. This number is calculated by dividing net income after tax by the company’s total assets. A company that manages their assets well will have a higher return, while a company that manages their assets poorly will have a lower return.

The Return on Invested Capital (aka ROIC) for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) is 0.137535. The Return on Invested Capital is a ratio that determines whether a company is profitable or not. It tells investors how well a company is turning their capital into profits. The ROIC is calculated by dividing the net operating profit (or EBIT) by the employed capital. The employed capital is calculated by subrating current liabilities from total assets. Similarly, the Return on Invested Capital Quality ratio is a tool in evaluating the quality of a company’s ROIC over the course of five years. The ROIC Quality of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) is 12.669134. This is calculated by dividing the five year average ROIC by the Standard Deviation of the 5 year ROIC. The ROIC 5 year average is calculated using the five year average EBIT, five year average (net working capital and net fixed assets). The ROIC 5 year average of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) is 0.122894.

Investors often have to calculate risk/reward scenarios when navigating the equity market. Keeping track of alternatives and gauging the likelihood of certain outcomes can help with designing a legitimate strategy. When all the research and planning has been completed, there may come a time when the investor has to make a decision and get ready to take some action. There will obviously be some trades that work out great and others that don’t. Accepting the fact that this is part of the process can help keep the investor focused on the next trade instead of lamenting the past.

