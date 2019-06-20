Global Net Lease Inc (GNL): Tracking the Technicals

The twenty one day Wilder Moving Average has been seen above the fifty day Simple Moving Average on shares of Global Net Lease Inc (GNL). Traders following these lines may be tracking the stock and checking for a strong near-term trend.

When watching the day to day movements of the market, investors often have to be careful not to let external factors cloud their judgment. From time to time, there may be certain stocks taking off that look highly tempting to purchase. Getting into a position based on short-term price movements may be a specific strategy for some, but it may be highly costly for others. Even if a stock has been on a big run that the investor might have missed out on, there is no guarantee that the run will continue higher. Although there may be potential in highly publicized stocks, it may be wise for investors to do their own research and then decide if the stock fits with the overall goals.

Let’s view some technical levels on shares of Global Net Lease Inc (GNL). Presently, the 14 day Williams %R is -6.02. Readings may range from 0 to -100. A Williams %R that lands between -80 to -100 is typically seen as being in strong oversold territory. A reading between 0 to -20 would represent a strong overbought condition. As a momentum indicator, the Williams R% has the ability to be used with other technicals to help define a specific trend.

When looking at technical levels, traders should not overlook the RSI reading as it often can dictate if momentum has pushed past a key metric. 74.85, the 7-day stands at 90.51, and the 3-day is sitting at 99.67. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) oscillates between 0 and 100. Generally, the RSI is considered to be oversold when it falls below 30 and overbought when it heads above 70.

Moving averages can help spot trends and price reversals. They may also be used to help find support or resistance levels. Moving averages are considered to be lagging indicators meaning that they confirm trends. A certain stock may be considered to be on an uptrend if trading above a moving average and the average is sloping upward. On the other side, a stock may be considered to be in a downtrend if trading below the moving average and sloping downward. Shares of Global Net Lease Inc (GNL) have a 7-day moving average of 19.74.

The Average Directional Index or ADX is a popular technical indicator designed to help measure trend strength. Many traders will use the ADX in combination with other indicators in order to help formulate trading strategies. Presently, the 14-day ADX for Global Net Lease Inc (GNL) is 20.59. In general, an ADX value from 0-25 would indicate an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would indicate a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would signal a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would indicate an extremely strong trend. The ADX alone was designed to measure trend strength. When combined with the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI), it can help decipher the trend direction as well.

Global Net Lease Inc (GNL) presently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 121.68. Typically, the CCI oscillates above and below a zero line. Normal oscillations tend to stay in the range of -100 to +100. A CCI reading of +100 may represent overbought conditions, while readings near -100 may indicate oversold territory. Although the CCI indicator was developed for commodities, it has become a popular tool for equity evaluation as well.

One of the biggest obstacles standing in the way of the individual investor is unrealistic expectations. Many times, investors will have an incorrect vision of what they expect to get from their investments in terms of actual returns. Creating unrealistic expectations can lead to overextending risk in the future. If an investor loses patience and thinks that they should be seeing bigger returns than they are currently generating, this may cause them to enter into a few ill advised trades in order to try to hit that previously determined number. Setting realistic, attainable goals may help the investor immensely, not just in terms of future returns, but in terms of the psyche as well.