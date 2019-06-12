Glaukos Corp (GKOS) Chaikin Money Flow Climbs Above Zero

Glaukos Corp (GKOS) shares are seeing solid buying inflow as the Chaikin Money Index is holding above zero. If the price consistently closes in the upper half of the daily range on high volume the indicator would read above zero and indicates a strong market. When the indicator stays above zero for a sustained period of time, especially with increasing indicator values, it shows a strong uptrend.

Chaikin Money Flow (CMF), created by Marc Chaikin, is a technical analysis indicator used to measure Money Flow Volume over a window of time. It attempts to measure buying and selling pressures of a security for single period. CMF then sums Money Flow Volume over a user-defined number of periods and divides by the total volume for that number of periods. The result varies between 1 and -1.

Many active investors will use technical analysis when conducting stock research. Technical analysis involves studying trends and trying to predict which trends will continue into the future. Many technical traders will rely on charts to help provide the information they desire. Some technicians will use one or two technical indicators while others will combine many different ones. There are plenty of indicators out there that can be studied. Figuring out which indicators are the most reliable can be a tricky endeavor. Traders may want to try out various combinations in order to identify the ones that seem to provide the best advantage, even if it is a small one.

Taking a look at some additional technical indicators, we see that currently Glaukos Corp (GKOS)’s Williams Percent Range or 14 day Williams %R is resting at -5.48. Values can range from 0 to -100. A reading between -80 to -100 may be typically viewed as strong oversold territory. A value between 0 to -20 would represent a strong overbought condition. As a momentum indicator, the Williams R% may be used with other technicals to help define a specific trend.

Glaukos Corp (GKOS) presently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 179.54. Typically, the CCI oscillates above and below a zero line. Normal oscillations tend to stay in the range of -100 to +100. A CCI reading of +100 may represent overbought conditions, while readings near -100 may indicate oversold territory. Although the CCI indicator was developed for commodities, it has become a popular tool for equity evaluation as well. Checking on another technical indicator, the 14-day RSI is currently sitting at 59.79, the 7-day rests at 73.28, and the 3-day is presently at 93.09 for Glaukos Corp (GKOS).

Investors may be digging through all of the most recent earnings report trying to locate a few names that are poised to make a run. Investors often take notice when a company beats or misses analyst projections by a wide margin. Once identifying these stocks, investors may want to look back at earnings history over the past few quarters. While one or two sub-par quarters may not be a legitimate cause for alarm, a long string of underperformance may be worth looking into. On the flip side, one or two great quarters may not be telling the complete picture either. Going behind the curtain and investigating the numbers may help the investor locate the next batch of stocks to add to the portfolio.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a highly popular technical indicator. The RSI is computed base on the speed and direction of a stock’s price movement. The RSI is considered to be an internal strength indicator, not to be confused with relative strength which is compared to other stocks and indices. The RSI value will always move between 0 and 100. One of the most popular time frames using RSI is the 14-day.

Moving average indicators are commonly tracked by technical stock analysts. Many traders will use a combination of moving averages with multiple time periods to help spot stock trend direction. One of the more popular combinations is to use the 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Investors may use the 200-day MA to help smooth out the data a get a clearer long-term picture. They may look to the 50-day or 20-day to get a better grasp of what is going on with the stock in the near-term. Presently, the 200-day moving average is at 64.86, and the 50-day is 70.87. The 14-day ADX for Glaukos Corp (GKOS) is standing at 16.52. Many chart analysts believe that an ADX reading over 25 would suggest a strong trend. A reading under 20 would suggest no trend, and a reading from 20-25 would suggest that there is no clear trend signal.