Getech Group Plc (GTC.L) Balance of Power Indicator Revealing Strong Momentum For the Bears

Getech Group Plc (GTC.L) shares are under scrutiny today as the Balance of Power has trended lower over multiple sessions. The Balance of Power is a simple indicator and it is used in technical analysis to compare the strength of buyers vs. sellers. The BOP oscillates between extremes of -1 and +1. Developed by Igor Livshin, the BOP attempts to measure the strength of buyers vs. sellers by assessing the ability of each to push price to an extreme level. Livshin published this indicator in the August 2001 issue of Stocks and Commodities Magazine.

Often times, investors are faced with challenging portfolio decisions. Maybe there are a few stocks that have outperformed expectations by a large margin. Investors may be hesitant to exit a position with the fear that the stock may have much more room to run. Investors may have to decide if the time is right to cash in and take some profits, or hold out for further gains. On the other end, investors may have a few duds in the portfolio. Cutting ties with certain underperformers can be a tough decision. It may be hard for an investor to sell a position that they thought for sure was going to pan out and provide gains. Being able to detach from a certain position may help ease the possibility of even more frustration later down the line if the stock doesn’t bounce back.

When completing stock analysis, investors and traders may opt to review other technical levels. Getech Group Plc (GTC.L) currently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 11.84. Investors and traders may use this indicator to help spot price reversals, price extremes, and the strength of a trend. Many investors will use the CCI in conjunction with other indicators when evaluating a trade. The CCI may be used to spot if a stock is entering overbought (+100) and oversold (-100) territory. The Average Directional Index or ADX is often considered to be an important tool for technical trading or investing. The ADX is a technical indicator developed by J. Welles Wilder used to determine the strength of a trend. The ADX is often used along with the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI) to identify the direction of the trend. Presently, the 14-day ADX is resting at 15.88.

Generally speaking, an ADX value from 0-25 would indicate an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would indicate a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would signal a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would indicate an extremely strong trend.

Taking a peek at some moving average levels on shares of Getech Group Plc (GTC.L), the 200-day is at 32.68, the 50-day is 28.03, and the 7-day is sitting at 26.28. Moving averages can help identify trends and price reversals. They may also be used to help spot support and resistance levels. Moving averages are considered to be lagging indicators meaning that they confirm trends. A certain stock may be considered to be on an uptrend if trading above a moving average and the average is sloping upward. On the other side, a stock may be considered to be in a downtrend if trading below the moving average and sloping downward.

Traders may also be paying close attention to RSI levels on shares of Getech Group Plc (GTC.L). The current 14-day RSI is presently sitting at 46.46, the 7-day is 46.93, and the 3-day is 42.55. The RSI, or Relative Strength Index is a popular oscillating indicator among traders and investors. The RSI operates in a range-bound area with values between 0 and 100. When the RSI line moves up, the stock may be experiencing strength. The opposite is the case when the RSI line is heading lower. Different time periods may be used when using the RSI indicator. The RSI may be more volatile using a shorter period of time. Many traders keep an eye on the 30 and 70 marks on the RSI scale. A move above 70 is widely considered to show the stock as overbought, and a move below 30 would indicate that the stock may be oversold. Traders may use these levels to help identify stock price reversals.

Traders might be paying extra attention to the technicals as they look to spot buying opportunities in the stock market. Because there are so many different strategies that traders can use, it may be difficult to pinpoint the correct avenue. New traders might choose to focus on one or two main indicators when just starting out. With time and experience, many traders will use a combination of various indicators when setting up their persona charts. It may be wise for traders to remember that what has worked for someone else in the past may not work for them in the future.