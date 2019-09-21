Germany Ishares MSCI ETF (EWG) Moves Above Ichimoku Cloud

Shares of Germany Ishares MSCI ETF (EWG) opened the last session at $26.44, touching a high of $26.45 and a low of $26.15 , yielding a change of 0.06. The latest reading places the stock above the Ichimoku cloud which indicates positive momentum and a potential buy signal for the equity.

Many new traders will jump right into the market without any concrete plan. They may be highly optimistic, but will soon realize that it takes more than optimism to secure profits in the stock market. Successful traders are usually good at having a backup plan for every trade. This may seem unnecessary to some, but when the harsh reality of a losing trade comes into the picture, it can be hard to rebound after taking a big hit. Rushing into trades to try and cover recent losses may also leave the trader on the outside looking in. Taking a rationalized approach may help the trader ride out the bumpy patches when they inevitably come.

The Ichimoku cloud is a favorite technical indicator used primarily in Asian markets. The cloud is one of the only indicators that is both forward and backward looking. The cloud produces better levels of support and resistance and is a breakout trader’s best friend. The cloud is also one of the easiest indicators to use. Any trader, regardless of skill level or expertise, can use the cloud to quickly and efficiently analyze any product on any time frame. The cloud shines in the fact that it can be universally applied to any trading plan by any trader.

It is a type of chart used in technical analysis to display support and resistance, momentum, and trend in one view. TenkanSen and KijunSen are similar to moving averages and analyzed in relationship to one another. When the shorter term indicator, TenkanSen, rises above the longer term indicator, KijunSen, the securities trend is typically positive. When TenkanSen falls below KijunSen, the securities trend is typically negative. TenkanSen and KijunSen as a group are then analyzed in relationship to the Cloud, which is composed of the area between Senkou A and Senkou B. A multi-faceted indicator designed to give support/resistance levels, trend direction, and entry/exit points of varying strengths. General theory behind this indicator states that if price action is above the cloud, the overall trend is bullish, and if below the cloud, the overall trend is bearish. There are also moving averages (the Tenkan and Kijun lines) which act like the MACD crossover signals with the Tenkan crossing from underneath the Kijun as a bullish signal, while crossing overhead giving a bearish signal.

Checking on some popular technical levels, Germany Ishares MSCI ETF (EWG) has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 123.47. The CCI technical indicator can be employed to help figure out if a stock is entering overbought or oversold territory. CCI may also be used to help discover divergences that may signal reversal moves. A CCI closer to +100 may provide an overbought signal, and a CCI near -100 may provide an oversold signal.

Tracking other technical indicators, the 14-day RSI is presently standing at 49.27, the 7-day sits at 59.30, and the 3-day is resting at 79.08 for Germany Ishares MSCI ETF (EWG). The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a highly popular technical indicator. The RSI is computed base on the speed and direction of a stock’s price movement. The RSI is considered to be an internal strength indicator, not to be confused with relative strength which is compared to other stocks and indices. The RSI value will always move between 0 and 100. One of the most popular time frames using RSI is the 14-day.

Moving averages have the ability to be used as a powerful indicator for technical stock analysis. Following multiple time frames using moving averages can help investors figure out where the stock has been and help determine where it may be possibly going. The simple moving average is a mathematical calculation that takes the average price (mean) for a given amount of time. Currently, the 7-day moving average is sitting at 25.99.

Let’s take a further look at the Average Directional Index or ADX. The ADX measures the strength or weakness of a particular trend. Investors and traders may be looking to figure out if a stock is trending before employing a specific trading strategy. The ADX is typically used along with the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI) which point to the direction of the trend. The 14-day ADX for Germany Ishares MSCI ETF (EWG) is currently at 26.38. In general, and ADX value from 0-25 would represent an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would support a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would signify a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would point to an extremely strong trend.