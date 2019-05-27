German party runs for EU parliament under slogan ‘Israel is our misfortune‘

By Larry Jones / May 27, 2019 at 10:00 am

A German political party is running in the May 23-26 election for the European parliament with a slogan adopted from a popularized motto by the National-Socialist paper Der Stürmer, originally coined by Nazi-forerunner Heinrich von Treitschke in the 19th century.

The Neo-Nazi party Die Rechte (The Right) turned the slogan "Die Juden sind unser Unglück!" (The Jews are our misfortune!) into "Israel is unser Unglück!" (Israel is our misfortune!), hoping to gain seats in the election – although their chances are slim. "At a time when positive national consciousness is being demonized by the rulers, oppositional politics is the highest civic duty," the party states on its website, pledging to halt immigration, fight corruption and punish "national traitors."

Ursula Haverbeck, a 90-year-old imprisoned Holocaust denier, serves as the The Right‘s party chairwoman. She has been serving a two-year sentence for her Holocaust denials since May 2018, which in Germany constitute a criminal offense.

On its website, the party also advertised how it placated several states in Germany with their antisemitic slogans and announced a demonstration in Dortmund on Saturday under the slogan "70 years BRD (Federal Republic of Germany)? We don‘t celebrate. Creating sovereignty, defending Europe."

Posting a picture of activists of the party holding the "Israel is our misfortune" signs, Emmanuel Nahshon, Israel‘s Foreign Ministry Spokesman, took to Twitter on Thursday to condemn the party and express his incredulity of the party‘s existence in Germany.

"Apparently this is legal in German," Nahshon wrote, further questioning "How can this be allowed?!?! In Germany of all places?"

Meanwhile in Germany- Neo Nazis with the slogan “ Israel is our disaster”, a takeoff on one of the worse Nazi anti Semitic slogans. Apparently this is legal in Germany. This is shameful , mind boggling and disgusting. How can this be allowed?!?! In Germany of all places ? — Emmanuel Nahshon ()

German Ambassador to Israel, Susanne Wasum-Rainer, replied to the tweet, stating that "On behalf of the German Gov., Felix Klein, Envoy to Monitor and Combat Anti-Semitism & counterparts from the ‘Länder‘ have condemned the campaign of ‘Die Rechte‘ in strongest terms & called on the municipalities to take action."

Wasum-Rainer added that she was in "Full agreement that antisemitism cannot be tolerated."



