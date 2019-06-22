Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) Stock Valuation in Perspective

Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) is the focus stock of the day and here we can take a look at several ratios to determine if it is fairly valued. One of the quickest ways to determine the projected value of a stock is the price to earnings growth, or PEG ratio.

This formula was popularized by Peter Lynch and according to his calculations, a stock which is fairly valued will have a price to earnings ratio equal to its rate of growth. Simply put, a stock with a PEG ratio of 1 would be considered fairly valued.

A stock with a ratio of under 1.0 would be undervalued and a stock with a PEG over 1.0 would be considered over valued. Genuine Parts Company currently has a PEG ratio of 4.48.One of the most famous sayings in the stock market is “buy low, sell high”. This may seem like an oversimplified statement, but there are many novice investors who often do the complete opposite. Many investors may be looking too closely at stocks that have been on the rise, and they might not be checking on the underlying fundamental data. They may be hoping to ride the wave higher, but may end up shaking their heads. On the flip side, many investors may hold onto stocks for far too long after they have slipped drastically. Waiting for a bounce that may never come can cause frustration and plenty of second guessing. Successful investors are typically able to locate stocks that are undervalued at a certain price. This may take a lot of practice and dedication, but it may do wonders for the health of the portfolio.

Most importantly investors want to know where the stock is headed from here. In order to get a sense of Wall Street sentiment, we can look to equity research analyst estimates. On a one to five ratings scale where 1.0 indicates a Strong Buy, 2.0 indicates a Buy, 3.0 a Hold, 4.0 a Sell and 5.0 a Stong Sell.

Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) currently has an average analyst recommendation of 2.60 according to analysts. This is the average number based on the total brokerage firms taken into consideration by Beta Systems Research. The same analysts have a future one-year price target of $107.29 on the shares.

In addition to sell-side rational, we can also take a look at some technical indicators. The stock is currently 1.72% away from its 50-day simple moving average and 2.11% away from the 200 day average. Based on a recent trade, the shares are -9.74% away from the 52-week high and 15.06% from the 52-week low.

The RSI (Relative Strength Index), which shows price strength by comparing upward and downward close to close movements.

An RSI approaching 70 is typically deemed to be nearing overbought status and could be ripe for a pullback. Alternatively an RSI nearing 30 indicates that the stock could be getting oversold and might be considered undervalued. The RSI for Genuine Parts Company(NYSE:GPC) currently stands at 62.48.

Performance

Genuine Parts Company has posted trailing 12 months earnings of $5.40 per share. The company has seen a change of 21.80% earnings per share this year. Analysts are predicting 4.59% for the company next year. The firm is yielding 6.10% return on assets and 22.50% return on equity.

Investors have the ability to approach the stock market from various angles. This may include using technical analysis, fundamental analysis, or a combination or the two. Investors watching the technical levels may be trying to chart patterns and discover trends in stock price movement. Investors tracking the fundamentals may be looking closely at many different factors. They may be focused on industry performance, earnings estimates, dividend payouts, and other factors. They might also be studying how the company is run, and trying to figure out the true value of the firm. Keeping track of all the data may seem overwhelming, but it may help give a needed boost to the portfolio.

