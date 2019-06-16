Genex Power Limited (GNX.AX) Able to Corral Gains of 5.66% For the Week

Shares of Genex Power Limited (GNX.AX) have been trending up over the past five bars, revealing solid bullish momentum for the shares, as they ran 5.66% for the week. Looking further out we note that the shares have moved 7.69% over the past 4-weeks, 12.00% over the past half year and 0.00% over the past full year.

Investors may be tracking certain levels on shares of Genex Power Limited (GNX.AX). The current 50-day Moving Average is 0.24, the 200-day Moving Average is 0.26, and the 7-day is noted at 0.26. Moving averages can help spot trends and price reversals. They may also be used to help find support or resistance levels. Moving averages are considered to be lagging indicators meaning that they confirm trends. A certain stock may be considered to be on an uptrend if trading above a moving average and the average is sloping upward. On the other side, a stock may be considered to be in a downtrend if trading below the moving average and sloping downward.

Traders may be relying in part on technical stock analysis. Genex Power Limited (GNX.AX) currently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 133.15. Despite the name, CCI can be used on other investment tools such as stocks. The CCI was designed to typically stay within the reading of -100 to +100. Traders may use the indicator to determine stock trends or to identify overbought/oversold conditions. A CCI reading above +100 would imply that the stock is overbought and possibly ready for a correction. On the other hand, a reading of -100 would imply that the stock is oversold and possibly set for a rally.

At the time of writing, the 14-day ADX for Genex Power Limited (GNX.AX) is 25.09. Many technical chart analysts believe that an ADX value over 25 would suggest a strong trend. A reading under 20 would indicate no trend, and a reading from 20-25 would suggest that there is no clear trend signal. The ADX is typically plotted along with two other directional movement indicator lines, the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI). Some analysts believe that the ADX is one of the best trend strength indicators available.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is one of multiple popular technical indicators created by J. Welles Wilder. Wilder introduced RSI in his book “New Concepts in Technical Trading Systems” which was published in 1978. RSI measures the magnitude and velocity of directional price movements. The data is represented graphically by fluctuating between a value of 0 and 100. The indicator is computed by using the average losses and gains of a stock over a certain time period. RSI can be used to help spot overbought or oversold conditions. An RSI reading over 70 would be considered overbought, and a reading under 30 would indicate oversold conditions. A level of 50 would indicate neutral market momentum. The 14-day RSI is currently sitting at 64.40, the 7-day is at 70.97, and the 3-day is spotted at 79.59 for Genex Power Limited (GNX.AX).

