Gearing for a bull run? U F P Tech Inc (UFPT) Moves 21.79% For The Quarter

U F P Tech Inc (UFPT) shares are showing positive signals short-term as the stock has finished higher by 21.79% over the past three months. In taking a look at recent performance, we can see that shares have moved 4.85% over the past 4-weeks, 23.59% over the past half year and 30.06% over the past full year. Shares ticked 6.04 over the past week.

Checking in on some other technical levels, the 14-day RSI is currently at 66.53, the 7-day stands at 72.13, and the 3-day is sitting at 77.96. The RSI, or Relative Strength Index, is a commonly used technical momentum indicator that compares price movement over time. The RSI was created by J. Welles Wilder who was striving to measure whether or not a stock was overbought or oversold. The RSI may be useful for spotting abnormal price activity and volatility. The RSI oscillates on a scale from 0 to 100. The normal reading of a stock will fall in the range of 30 to 70. A reading over 70 would indicate that the stock is overbought, and possibly overvalued. A reading under 30 may indicate that the stock is oversold, and possibly undervalued.

Another technical indicator that may be a powerful resource for determining trend strength is the Average Directional Index or ADX. The ADX was introduced by J. Welles Wilder in the late 1970’s and it has stood the test of time. The ADX is typically used in conjunction with the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI) to help spot trend direction as well as trend strength. At the time of writing, the 14-day ADX for U F P Tech Inc (UFPT) is noted at 16.90. Many technical analysts believe that an ADX value over 25 would suggest a strong trend. A reading under 20 would indicate no trend, and a reading from 20-25 would suggest that there is no clear trend signal.

The Williams Percent Range or Williams %R is another technical indicator worth taking a look at. U F P Tech Inc (UFPT) currently has a 14 day Williams %R of -15.94. The Williams %R fluctuates between 0 and -100 measuring whether a security is overbought or oversold. The Williams %R is similar to the Stochastic Oscillator except it is plotted upside-down. Levels above -20 may indicate the stock may be considered is overbought. If the indicator travels under -80, this may signal that the stock is oversold. Chart analysts may also use the indicator to project possible price reversals and to define trends.

U F P Tech Inc (UFPT) currently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 119.65. Active investors may choose to use this technical indicator as a stock evaluation tool. Used as a coincident indicator, the CCI reading above +100 would reflect strong price action which may signal an uptrend. On the flip side, a reading below -100 may signal a downtrend reflecting weak price action. Using the CCI as a leading indicator, technical analysts may use a +100 reading as an overbought signal and a -100 reading as an oversold indicator, suggesting a trend reversal.

After a recent look, U F P Tech Inc (UFPT) has a 50-day Moving Average of 37.32, the 200-day Moving Average is 34.78, and the 7-day is noted at 39.41. A popular tool among technical stock analysts is the moving average. Moving averages are considered to be lagging indicators that simply take the average price of a stock over a specific period of time. Moving averages can be very useful for identifying peaks and troughs. They may also be used to help the trader figure out proper support and resistance levels for the stock.

