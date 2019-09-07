GAN plc (GAN.L) Sees Piotroski’s F Score Reach 4

GAN plc (GAN.L) shares have been under recent scrutiny as the Piotroski F-Score of 4 has piqued interest from quant investors. The stocks are rated on a score of 0 to nine based on nine parameters, nine being the best. For every criteria that is met the company is given one point, if it is not met, then no points are awarded. The points are then added up to determine the best value stocks. Piotroski said financial strength could be determined using data solely from financial statements. Since the score is based on recent performance and therefore we can say it points out to the current out performer in terms of profitability and financial improvement on relative basis to its past. The Piotroski F-score was first published in 2000.

Active traders are often looking for the next great move to secure profits in the stock market. Traders might be tracking stocks that are primed for a breakout. When a stock suddenly breaks to the upside, it has the potential to bring the optimistic crowd along with it. The breakout may bring in traders who missed out on the beginning of a run trying to capitalize on the back end. The professional trader is typically one who is able to stand out from the crowd. Being able to separate fantasy from reality can mean big profits for the dedicated trader. Impulse buying or selling on good or bad news is common in the stock market. Being able to come to a reasonable conclusion about why stock prices are headed one way and not the other can be a tough proposition. Paying attention to all the headlines may lead some traders down the path of no return if trades are being made strictly on daily news or even perception or that news. Discerning between what is actually driving a stock and what is perceived to be driving a stock may end up being a large factor between future gains and losses in the equity market.

Value Composite Three (VC3) is another adaptation of O’Shaughnessy’s value composite but here he combines the factors used in VC1 with buyback yield. This factor is interesting for investors who’re looking for stocks with the best value characteristics, but are indifferent to whether these companies pay a dividend.

VC3 is the combination of the following factors:

Price-to-Book

Price-to-Earnings

Price-to-Sales

EBITDA/EV

Price-to-Cash flow

Buyback Yield

As with the VC1 and VC2, companies are put into groups from 1 to 100 for each ratio and the individual scores are summed up. This total score is then put into groups again from 1 to 100. 1 is cheap, 100 is expensive. GAN plc (GAN.L) has a VC3 of 88.

The scorecard also displays variants of the VC3 where the score is calculated for the selected company compared to peer companies in the same industry, industry group or sector.

Return on Assets

There are many different tools to determine whether a company is profitable or not. One of the most popular ratios is the “Return on Assets” (aka ROA). This score indicates how profitable a company is relative to its total assets. The Return on Assets for GAN plc (GAN.L) is -0.469032. This number is calculated by dividing net income after tax by the company’s total assets. A company that manages their assets well will have a higher return, while a company that manages their assets poorly will have a lower return.

Volatility 12 m, 6m, 3m

Stock volatility is a percentage that indicates whether a stock is a desirable purchase. Investors look at the Volatility 12m to determine if a company has a low volatility percentage or not over the course of a year. The Volatility 12m of GAN plc (GAN.L) is 43.232. This is calculated by taking weekly log normal returns and standard deviation of the share price over one year annualized. The lower the number, a company is thought to have low volatility. The Volatility 3m is a similar percentage determined by the daily log normal returns and standard deviation of the share price over 3 months. The Volatility 3m of GAN plc (GAN.L) is 32.0133. The Volatility 6m is the same, except measured over the course of six months. The Volatility 6m is 36.8753.

Enterprise Value

GAN plc (GAN.L) based out of United Kingdom and resides in the Consumer Discretionary sector, has a market cap of 66213.66206 after recently touching 0.7 on a recent bid. GAN plc (GAN.L) sees an average of trading volume of 23.14662. GAN plc (GAN.L) competes in the Hotels, Restaurants and Leisure industry.

Free Cash Flow Yield (FCF Yield) is the free cash flow of the current year minus the free cash flow from the previous year, divided by last year’s free cash flow. The FCF Growth of GAN plc (GAN.L) is 0.029348. Free cash flow (FCF) is the cash produced by the company minus capital expenditure. This cash is what a company uses to meet its financial obligations, such as making payments on debt or to pay out dividends. Looking out to the 5 year FCF yield, this gives investors the overall quality of the free cash flow over a longer period of time. The FCF five year yield for GAN plc (GAN.L) stands at -0.016189. Experts say the higher the value, the better, as it means that the free cash flow is high, or the variability of free cash flow is low or both.

