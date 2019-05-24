‘Game of Thrones‘ petition reaches 1 million signatures

By Larry Jones / May 24, 2019 at 4:00 pm

A started last week titled "Remake Game of Thrones Season 8 with competent writers," has surpassed one million signatures from fans who feel that "This series deserves a final season that makes sense."

"David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have proven themselves to be woefully incompetent writers when they have no source material [i.e. the books] to fall back on," the petition states, calling for fans to sign and demand that HBO replace the writers and remake the last season. The petition was first posted on Reddit‘s r/freefolk page, following the airing of episode four of the last season of Game of Thrones, with an impressive audience of 17.2 million viewers.

A week later – and after the airing of the penultimate episode, which drew harsh criticism – the petition had already been signed by over one million of the show‘s fans.

The petition was started by Dylan D. from Texas, who claimed that the petition itself and those who signed it "can‘t reasonably expect HBO to completely remake the season" for how much every episode costs to film. However, he explained that the reasoning behind the petition is "as Heath Ledger’s Joker [from the 2008 film The Dark Knight] once said, ‘It’s not about the money, it’s about sending a message.‘"

Dylan claimed that the problem with the season is that it feels like "a rushed, laughably inconsistent mess of a season fraught with cringe-inducing, arc-slaying dialogue and ‘everybody is stupid‘ syndrome," and added that the writers "seemingly became tired of the series and rushed to the end, thereby doing the show and its fans a great disservice."

"I promise that if HBO s me, with any words at all, I will share a new update when I can," claimed Dylan, who claimed that he had not heard word from HBO following the success of his petition.

