Gallup Poll: 63 Percent Support Gay Marriage

By Larry Jones / May 27, 2019 at 1:20 am

Sixty-three percent of Americans support legal same-sex marriage, a new reveals.

The number is in line with the 64% who said they favored same-sex marriage in 2017 and the 67% who favored it in 2018.

Here is how the current poll breaks down:

44% of Republicans say they support legal gay marriage.

79% of Democrats back same-sex marriage.

68% of independents support legal gay marriage.

63% of all Americans consider gay relations morally acceptable.

The poll, conducted May 1-12, surveyed 1,009 adults. The margin of error is plus or minus 4 percentage points.