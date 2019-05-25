Gallup: 40 Percent of Americans Back Socialism

By Larry Jones / May 25, 2019 at 8:40 pm

Americans are sharply divided on whether they think socialism would be good or bad for the country, according to the latest poll.

Gallup compared data on socialism collected in their latest poll with data from 1942 collected by Roper Center for Public Opinion Research. They found that Americans have much stronger opinions on socialism now than they did then.

In 1942:

25 percent thought socialism would be a good thing for the country.

40 percent thought it would be bad.

34 percent had no opinion.

In 2019:

43 percent think socialism would be a good thing for the country.

51 percent think it would be bad.

6 percent have no opinion.

Gallup notes that although the majority of people still oppose socialism, there has been a net gain in the number of people who think it would be a “good thing” for the country.

Gallup also found that most Americans think that in the next fifty years, most nations will have democratic governments, with less than a third saying that most governments will be socialist, and less than one-tenth think most governments will be communist.

“Americans' views on socialism are complex,” Gallup’s Mohamed Younis writes, adding later that “while half of Americans consider socialism as bad for the country, nearly two-thirds say that the U.S. economy is more influenced by the government than the free market, or that it reflects an equal mix of the two.”

Gallup polled 1,024 adults from April 17-30, 2019 by phone, with a margin of error of 4 percentage points.