Funko Inc Cl A (FNKO)’s Tenkan Sen Line Moves Above Kijun

Shares of Funko Inc Cl A (FNKO) are on watch as the Tenkan Line has moved above the Kijun line, indicating positive momentum for the equity. Funko Inc Cl A moved 0.00 in the most recent session and touched 24.25 on a recent tick.

The Tenkan Line or Tenkan Sen (Sen means line in Japanese) is known as the conversion line or turning line is similar to a 9SMA but actually is quite different. Remember a SMA (simple moving average) will smooth out all the data and make it equal but the Tenkan Line will take the highest high and lowest low over the last 9 periods. The explanation for this is Hosada felt price action and its extremes were more important than smoothing any data because price action represented where buyers/sellers entered and directed the market, thus being more important than averaging or smoothing the data out. As you can see by the chart below, the Tenkan Line is quite different than a 9SMA. Because the TL (Tenkan Line) uses price instead of an averaging or the closing prices, it mirrors price better and is more representative of it. You can see this when the TL flattens in small portions to move with price and its moments of ranging.

Akin to all moving averages, the angle of the Tenkan line is very important as the sharper the angle, the stronger the trend while the flatter the Tenkan, the flatter or lesser the momentum of the move is. However, it is important to not use the Tenkan line as a gauge of the trend but more so the momentum of the move. However, it can act as the first line of defense in a trend and a breaking of it in the opposite direction of the move can often be a sign of the defenses weakening.

Investors often have to face the issue of risk when dealing with the stock market. Creating portfolios that have the largest probability of attaining personal goals might be the course of action for many investors. Realizing that risk is a large part of the investment process can help the investor think realistically. Although completely eliminating risk is not reasonable, taking steps to reduce risk with proper portfolio management is well within reach for any investor. When first starting out, investors may be tempted to follow strategies from friends or colleagues that have dabbled in the markets with some success. Although using someone else’s strategy could work, chances are that eventually each investor will need to tweak the process in order to maximize their chances for success. Often times these lessons may end up being learned the hard way. With proper planning and execution, the hope is that the investor will arm themselves with enough knowledge to avoid mistakes early on.

Turning to addtiional indicators, Funko Inc Cl A (FNKO) currently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 236.79. Dedicated investors may choose to use this technical indicator as a stock evaluation tool. Used as a coincident indicator, the CCI reading above +100 would reflect strong price action which may signal an uptrend. On the flip side, a reading below -100 may signal a downtrend reflecting weak price action. Using the CCI as a leading indicator, technical analysts may use a +100 reading as an overbought signal and a -100 reading as an oversold indicator, suggesting a trend reversal.

When certain portfolio stocks are performing poorly, investors may be prone to chase higher return stocks or move into safer stocks. As most investors know, short-term results have the ability to be somewhat misleading. Deviating from a well-crafted plan based on short-term market fluctuations can lead to portfolio trouble in the future. Having the proper mix of stocks in the portfolio may also be beneficial to longer-term performance. Pinpointing overall investment goals and regularly reviewing portfolio positions can help the investor stay on track.

We can also do some further technical analysis on the stock. At the time of writing, the 14-day ADX for Funko Inc Cl A (FNKO) is 16.73. Many technical chart analysts believe that an ADX value over 25 would suggest a strong trend. A reading under 20 would indicate no trend, and a reading from 20-25 would suggest that there is no clear trend signal. The ADX is typically plotted along with two other directional movement indicator lines, the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI). Some analysts believe that the ADX is one of the best trend strength indicators available.

Interested investors may be watching the Williams Percent Range or Williams %R. Williams %R is a popular technical indicator created by Larry Williams to help identify overbought and oversold situations. Investors will commonly use Williams %R in conjunction with other trend indicators to help spot possible stock turning points. Funko Inc Cl A (FNKO)’s Williams Percent Range or 14 day Williams %R currently sits at -16.81. In general, if the indicator goes above -20, the stock may be considered overbought. Alternately, if the indicator goes below -80, this may point to the stock being oversold.

Tracking other technical indicators, the 14-day RSI is presently standing at 70.85, the 7-day sits at 83.82, and the 3-day is resting at 96.02 for Funko Inc Cl A (FNKO). The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is an often employed momentum oscillator that is used to measure the speed and change of stock price movements. When charted, the RSI can serve as a visual means to monitor historical and current strength or weakness in a certain market. This measurement is based on closing prices over a specific period of time. As a momentum oscillator, the RSI operates in a set range. This range falls on a scale between 0 and 100. If the RSI is closer to 100, this may indicate a period of stronger momentum. On the flip side, an RSI near 0 may signal weaker momentum. The RSI was originally created by J. Welles Wilder which was introduced in his 1978 book “New Concepts in Technical Trading Systems”.

For further review, we can take a look at another popular technical indicator. In terms of moving averages, the 200-day is currently at 19.07, the 50-day is 20.95, and the 7-day is resting at 22.55. Moving averages are a popular trading tool among investors. Moving averages can be used to help filter out the day to day noise created by other factors. MA’s may be used to identify uptrends or downtrends, and they can be a prominent indicator for detecting a shift in momentum for a particular stock. Many traders will use moving averages for different periods of time in conjunction with other indicators to help gauge future stock price action.

As the markets continue to charge to new heights, investors may be trying to calculate where the markets will be moving in the next few months. Many market enthusiasts will be monitoring the current round of company earnings reports. A better than expected earnings period may help give the stock market another boost to even greater levels. At this point in time, investors may be a bit more cautious with stock selection. With so many names near all-time highs, investors may need to crunch the numbers to evaluate which stocks are still a good buy even at current price levels. Investors may also want to zoom out to the sector level and see if they can determine which sectors may be poised to outperform the overall market coming in to the second part of the year. Investors may also be looking at the overall economic conditions and striving to gain a sense of whether everything will align to keeping the bull run going.