Foundation Building Materials, Inc. (:FBM) Continuing to Trade Below Moving Averages

Foundation Building Materials, Inc. (:FBM) shares have been on a recent steady downtrend, causing some worry for shareholders.

It is important to consider the moving averages of a downtrending security. We see here that Foundation Building Materials, Inc. (:FBM) is -0.63% away from the 20-Day Simple Moving Average. Their 50-Day Simple Moving Average is a difference of 14.37% from current levels. Further back, their 200-Day Simple Moving Average is 36.19% difference from today’s price. Currently, the stock is -4.36% from its 50-Day High and 65.77% from the 50-day low.

RSI and Recommendations

Foundation Building Materials, Inc.’s RSI is 63.79. Based on the stock’s volatility for the week, which is a statistical measure of the dispersion of returns for a given stock and represents average daily high/low percentage range of 2.90% and month of 3.25%. Wall Street analysts have a consensus 2.10 recommendation on the stock.

Foundation Building Materials, Inc. (:FBM)’s performance this year to date is 84.72%. The stock has performed 1.72% over the last seven days, 6.45% over the last thirty, and 50.49% over the last three months. Over the last six months, Foundation Building Materials, Inc.’s stock has been 56.79% and -1.22% for the year.