Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS): Taking a Closer Look at This Stock

Investors may be looking at shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) with renewed interest over the past few trading sessions. After a recent scan, the stock has been seen trading near the $55.04 level. Staying on top of the equity market can be difficult. Knowing what information is important and how to interpret that information can be the difference between a good portfolio and a great one.

Investors may be searching high and low for the next breakout winner in the stock market. As companies continue to release quarterly earnings reports, investors will be looking for stocks that have the potential to move to the upside in the coming months. Tracking earnings can be a good way for investors to see how the company is stacking up to analyst estimates. Some investors prefer to track sell-side estimates very closely. Others prefer to do their own research and make their own best guesses on what the actual numbers will be. A solid earnings beat may help ease investor worries if the stock has been underperforming recently. On the flip side, a bad earnings miss may cause investors to take a much closer look at what the future prospects look like for the company.

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) currently have an average target price of 59. This is the consensus number using estimates given by polled analysts. Professional sell-side analysts that track the stock are constantly monitoring the company to assess where they believe shares will be moving in the future. Price target projections can be calculated using various methods. Many investors will follow stock target prices, especially when analysts make revisions.

The average investor might not have the time to monitor every single movement of a certain stock. Tracking the historical performance may help provide some valuable insight on where the stock may be trending in the future. Looking back over the last 4 weeks, shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) have moved 4.96%. Over the last 5 days, the stock has seen a change of 3.48%. Looking at the last 12 week period, we note that the stock has moved 17.73%. Since the beginning of the calendar year, we note that shares have changed 44.88%. Investors will often track the current stock price relative to its 52-week high and low levels. The 52-week high is currently 58, and the 52-week low is resting at 35.96. When shares are trading near the 52-week high or 52-week low, investors may be on the lookout for a breakout.

Sell-side analysts often undertake stock analysis to give their opinions of whether they believe that shares should be bought, sold, or held. Using ratings provided by analysts polled by Zacks Research, we note that the current average broker rating on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) is currently 2.07. The recommendation falls on a scale between 1 and 5. A broker rating of 1 would translate into a Strong Buy. A rating of 5 would indicate a Strong Sell recommendation. This consensus broker rating may help shed some light on how the sell-side is currently viewing company stock. After a recent check, we can see that 8 sell-side analysts have rated the stock a Strong Buy or Buy, based analysts polled by Zacks Research. Professional investors often incorporate various strategies when approaching the stock market. Capitalizing on market dips can be highly profitable when thoroughly researched and executed. Closely monitoring earnings, news, and analyst views may play an important role in equity study.

