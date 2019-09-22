Following Trading Action on This Stock: Houston American Energy Corp. (:HUSA): Fibonacci Pivot at 0.204

Investors may be doing a mid-year review of the portfolio. They may be looking to see what changes need to be made for the second half of the year. Maybe there were some great performers that don’t need much attention. There may also be some not so great performers that need to be looked at a little bit closer. As the next earnings reports become available, investors will be able to scrutinize the numbers. Investors may be tracking sell-side analyst projections heading into earnings. Analysts will often update their numbers as the earnings date approaches.

Investors may be interested in the current Bull Bear Power reading for Houston American Energy Corp. (:HUSA) which is currently at -0.00756579. Investors may also be looking at some historical volatility numbers. Volatility for the month is presently 6.4142616. Looking back for the previous week, volatility is 10.14848841.

Investors tracking shares of Houston American Energy Corp. (:HUSA) will note that the stock has seen a change of -0.3972332% since the open. Shares recently finished the previous session at 0.201596. The one month high for the stock is currently standing at 0.238.

Technical stock analysts are always using every possible piece of information to help make the best possible trades. A popular flexible indicator is the Ichimoku Cloud. This indicator can help portray the momentum and trend direction of a stock. Ichimoku signals can help the trader find possible entry and exit points. Checking on some recent indicator levels, we note that the Ichimoku Could Conversion Line level is 0.21475, and the Ichimoku Cloud Base Line level is 0.2165. Tracking some variations, the Ichimoku Lead 1 is presently 0.208175, and the Lead 2 level is 0.21265.

Switching the focus to the Awesome Oscillator, we see that the present reading is -0.00169594. Traders may be watching this oscillator to help identify a change in momentum. The AO can be a useful tool when trying to understand certain price movements.

Traders often use pivot point indicators when conducting technical stock analysis. Pivot points are commonly used to help identify trends of various time periods. Let’s check on some different one month pivot points:

Camarilla: 0.204

Classic: 0.204

Classic resistance 1: 0.208

Classic support 1: 0.1985

Fibonacci: 0.204

Fibonacci support 1: 0.200371

Fibonacci support 2: 0.198129

Woodie: 0.207375

Woodie support 1: 0.20525

Woodie resistance 1: 0.21475

Traders may be keeping a close eye on shares of Houston American Energy Corp. (:HUSA). Looking at past price performance may help them gauge how the stock will react in the future. Keeping in mind the most recent close price of 0.201596, we note that the stock has seen a move of -1.2345679 over the previous week. Looking back out over the last month, the stock has moved -1.96078431. Over the past three months, the stock has seen a change of -7.45025451. Investors may want to go back even further to see what has transpired over a longer period of time. Since the start of the calendar year, shares have changed 5.70824524. Going back a full 52 weeks, the stock has seen a change of -10.55456172 over that period of time.

Investors are constantly trying to make smart moves in the stock market. Taking stock of personal strengths and weaknesses can help the investor attack the market with heightened focus. Often times, individuals may fall into traps that could have been avoided. Coming up with a sound investment plan and setting realistic expectations may help the novice investor become better prepared and focused. Positive returns are attainable with the proper preparation and dedication. Investors working with a longer-term plan might be approaching the stock market from a completely different angle than a shorter-term trader. Investors who plan to be in the market for a long period of time may not be as concerned about the day to day fluctuations as short-term traders.

Traders may be looking at some EMA levels on company shares. The exponential moving average can be very useful when applied correctly. They tend to work well when markets are trending. Here’s a look at some popular EMA levels for Houston American Energy Corp. (:HUSA):

50 day EMA: 0.20534127

100 day EMA: 0.2086123

200 day EMA: 0.21406794

10 day EMA: 0.20437067

20 day EMA: 0.2049117

30 day EMA: 0.2048566