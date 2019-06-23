Following the Technicals for Idex Corp (IEX)

Viewing the technicals on shares of Idex Corp (IEX), we note that the Piotroski F Score is currently at five or above. Traders may be following the score looking for signs of possible strength.

With equity investing, there will constantly be worries and fears. The volatility in the market that accompanies these fears may trick investors into thinking the next bear market is on the doorstep. During a market-wide sell off, many stocks may experience the pain. Over time, many may gain back the ground they lost and return to previous levels. The biggest names may be the ones to recoup the losses the quickest. However, many investors might get stuck waiting for a rebound that just isn’t going to happen. Having the flexibility to adapt to market conditions may help repair a damaged portfolio. Sometimes a readjustment may be needed in order to regain some confidence. As the next round of earnings reports start to come in, investors will be keeping a close watch to see which companies produce the largest surprises, both positive and negative.

The Average Directional Index or ADX is often considered to be an important tool for technical trading or investing. The ADX is a technical indicator developed by J. Welles Wilder used to determine the strength of a trend. The ADX is often used along with the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI) to identify the direction of the trend. Presently, the 14-day ADX is resting at 23.87.

Technical traders often make a point of keeping an eye on the ATR or Average True Range of a particular equity. Currently, Idex Corp (IEX) has a 14-day ATR of 2.87. The Average True Range is an investor tool used to measure stock volatility. The ATR is not used to figure out price direction, just to measure volatility. The ATR is an indicator developed by J. Welles Wilder. Wilder has developed multiple indicators that are still quite popular in today’s investing landscape. The general interpretation of the ATR is the higher the ATR value, the higher the volatility.

Keeping an eye on Moving Averages, the 50-day is 156.10, the 200-day is at 144.36, and the 7-day is 162.92 for Idex Corp (IEX). Moving averages have the ability to be used as a powerful indicator for technical stock analysis. Following multiple time frames using moving averages can help investors figure out where the stock has been and help determine where it may be possibly going. The simple moving average is a mathematical calculation that takes the average price (mean) for a given amount of time.

Some investors may find the Williams Percent Range or Williams %R as a helpful technical indicator. Presently, Idex Corp (IEX)’s Williams Percent Range or 14 day Williams %R is resting at -1.19. Values can range from 0 to -100. A reading between -80 to -100 may be typically viewed as strong oversold territory. A value between 0 to -20 would represent a strong overbought condition. As a momentum indicator, the Williams R% may be used with other technicals to help define a specific trend.

Idex Corp (IEX) currently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 149.26. Active investors may choose to use this technical indicator as a stock evaluation tool. Used as a coincident indicator, the CCI reading above +100 would reflect strong price action which may signal an uptrend. On the flip side, a reading below -100 may signal a downtrend reflecting weak price action. Using the CCI as a leading indicator, technical analysts may use a +100 reading as an overbought signal and a -100 reading as an oversold indicator, suggesting a trend reversal.

Doing the necessary homework, investors have a wealth of information about publically traded stocks. Figuring out which ones are going to steadily outperform can be a tricky task. Many investors opt to follow what covering sell-side analysts think about certain stocks. Following analyst updates to estimates and targets may help gauge overall stock sentiment. However, solely following analyst views may not be enough to put the entire investing puzzle together. Technical traders may want to still keep tabs on the fundamentals, and vice-versa.