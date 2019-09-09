Following the Sell-Side Predictions on These Shares: Bluegreen Vacations Corporation (:BXG)

As earnings season comes into focus, active investors may be wondering which companies will beat estimates and which ones will miss when the earnings numbers are posted. Looking at shares of Bluegreen Vacations Corporation (:BXG), we note that the current quarter consensus EPS estimate is 0.26. This estimate is comprised of 2 sell-side analysts polled by Zacks Research. For the previous quarter, the company posted a quarterly EPS of -0.15. Earnings per share is the segment of profit for a company that is allocated to every outstanding share of a company’s common stock. Earnings per share numbers can serve as an indicator for the profitability of a particular company.

The primary goal for some beginner traders might be just trying to survive. Traders that are disciplined with their money management may be able to better ride out the bumps that come with inexperience. Amateur traders tend to put too much at risk which can increase frustration during an extended losing streak. The more capital that is lost, the more difficult it can be to recover. Markets can be cruel, and traders that jump in without proper preparation can get pounded. Taking the time to carefully prepare before putting hard earned money at risk can help when the inevitable sticky situations arise.

Let’s shift the focus and look at some historical stock price action on shares of Bluegreen Vacations Corporation (:BXG). After a recent market scan, we have seen that the stock has been trading near the $9.46 level. Investors may also be tracking the current stock price in relation to its 52-week high and low. The 52-week high is currently sitting at $19.65, and the 52-week low is $7.7. When the stock starts moving towards the 52-week high or 52-week low, investors may pay added attention to see if there will be a breakthrough that level. Over the last 12 weeks, the stock has moved 18.25%. Since the beginning of the calendar year, we can see that shares have changed -26.84%. Over the past 4 weeks, shares have moved -1.36%. Over the previous 5 sessions, the stock has moved 1.18%.

Sell-side Street analysts often offer stock ratings for companies that they cover. Based on analysts polled by Zacks Research, the present average broker rating on shares of Bluegreen Vacations Corporation (:BXG) is presently 2. This average rating includes analysts who have given Sell, Buy and Hold ratings on the equity. This rating uses a numerical recommendation scale from 1 to 5. A score of 1 would represent a Buy recommendation, and a score of 5 would indicate a Sell recommendation. Out of all the analysts providing recommendations, 1 have rated the stock a Strong Buy or Buy, based on data provided by Zacks Research.

Taking a look at some target price information, we note that shares of Bluegreen Vacations Corporation (:BXG) presently have an average target price of $12.17. This is the consensus target price using estimates offered by analysts polled by Zacks Research. Sell-side analysts can calculate price target projections using various methods. Many investors will track stock target prices, especially when analysts make changes to the target. A thorough research report will generally give detailed reasoning for a certain target projection. Some investors may watch sell-side targets very closely and use the data to help with their own stock research.

