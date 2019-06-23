Following the Earnings Estimates for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Sell-side analysts are projecting that Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) will report a current quarter EPS of 0.64 when the company issues their next quarterly report. This is the consensus number according to data provided by Zacks Research. This estimate is using projections given by 9 sell-side analysts. Last quarter, the company posted a quarterly EPS of 0.49. How the estimated EPS differs from the actual earnings number is what investors will be paying particularly close attention to. Analysts covering the stock are typically very busy during earnings season. Before the release, they might be reviewing and updating estimates. After the earnings release, they will closely review the reported data and update accordingly. Sifting through the numbers after the report may allow investors to add another piece of data to the investing equation.

Taking a look at some target price information, we note that shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) presently have an average target price of $50.6. This is the consensus target price using estimates offered by analysts polled by Zacks Research. Sell-side analysts can calculate price target projections using various methods. Many investors will track stock target prices, especially when analysts make changes to the target. A thorough research report will generally give detailed reasoning for a certain target projection. Some investors may watch sell-side targets very closely and use the data to help with their own stock research.

Let’s shift the focus and look at some historical stock price action on shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT). After a recent market scan, we have seen that the stock has been trading near the $53.24 level. Investors may also be tracking the current stock price in relation to its 52-week high and low. The 52-week high is currently sitting at $53.24, and the 52-week low is $29.84. When the stock starts moving towards the 52-week high or 52-week low, investors may pay added attention to see if there will be a breakthrough that level. Over the last 12 weeks, the stock has moved 31.36%. Since the beginning of the calendar year, we can see that shares have changed 70.75%. Over the past 4 weeks, shares have moved 15.26%. Over the previous 5 sessions, the stock has moved 5.8%.

Sell-side Street analysts often offer stock ratings for companies that they cover. Based on analysts polled by Zacks Research, the present average broker rating on shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) is presently 1.41. This average rating includes analysts who have given Sell, Buy and Hold ratings on the equity. This rating uses a numerical recommendation scale from 1 to 5. A score of 1 would represent a Buy recommendation, and a score of 5 would indicate a Sell recommendation. Out of all the analysts providing recommendations, 9 have rated the stock a Strong Buy or Buy, based on data provided by Zacks Research.

