Following the Analyst Projections for Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI)

Many investors will be carefully reviewing company earnings results when they are released to the public. They will most likely be keeping a close eye on how the actual results stack up to Wall Street analyst estimates. According to analysts polled by Zacks Research, the current quarter EPS consensus estimate is resting at -0.1 for shares of Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). The number consists of projections offered by 5 contributing analysts. For the last quarter, the company posted a quarterly EPS of -0.12.

As the next earnings season comes into focus, investors will be keeping watch on the performance of companies that they own. A company that continually exceeds earnings projections is most likely on the right track. On the other end of the spectrum, a company that frequently misses earnings projections might provide some insight to the fact that something isn’t right. Although it is important to keep track of earnings estimates and results, it shouldn’t be the only thing that the investor is looking at regarding the stock. Just because a company misses or beats expectations for one quarter may not mean anything super special. Tracking performance over a longer period of time can help paint the bigger picture of what is going on with the company. Sharp investors often have the ability to look deeper into the numbers to see the actual causes of an earnings hit or miss. Of course estimates are just that, estimates, and some analysts may be more accurate than others.

Shifting the focus to some possible support and resistance levels on shares of Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI), we note that the 52-week high is currently $34.9, and the 52-week low is currently $17.27. When shares are trading near to the 52-week high or 52-week low, investors may be watching for a break through either level. Investors may also be watching historical price action. Over the past 12 weeks, the stock has moved -10.53%. Going back to the start of the year, we can see that shares have moved -9.53%. Over the last 4 weeks, shares have seen a change of -14.67%. Over the last 5 trading days, the stock has moved 4.08%. Checking in on recent session activity, we have seen that the stock has been trading near the $18.61 mark.

Looking further at shares of Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI), we have noticed that the current consensus target price is $31.93. Wall Street analysts have the ability to create price target estimates for where they think the stock will be moving in the near-term. Because price target projections can differ from one analyst to the next, they may span a wide range of values. Many investors will closely track target prices, and they tend to pay extra close attention when analysts make revisions to those targets.

Wall Street analysts often give buy/sell/hold ratings for the companies that they track. Investors have the ability to view these sell-side ratings in order to help with their own stock research. Analyst ratings may have different interpretations. According to analysts polled by Zacks Research, the current average broker rating on shares of Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) is 1. This rating uses a scale between 1 and 5. Following this scale, a rating of 1 would represent a Strong Buy, and a rating of 5 would indicate a Strong Sell recommendation. Out of all these analysts offering ratings, 7 have rated the stock a Strong Buy or Buy, according to Zacks Research.

Investors are constantly looking to find winning stocks that have been largely overlooked. With markets still riding high, this may not be the easiest thing in the world right now. Finding those perfect stocks before they become household names may take a lot of research and homework. Many investors will apply various strategies for picking stocks. If there was one that worked for everybody, it would make things super easy. Of course, this is not the case. Obviously, there are no guarantees in the stock market. Some investors may only focus on the fundamentals of a company and completely ignore the technicals. Others may choose to only watch technicals and never take a look at the underlying company information. Combining both areas of research may help give a better feel of what is going on with the stock in the long term and the short term. Individual investors who manage their own portfolios may need to put in a lot more time than those who don’t. Successful investors often have an uncanny way of filtering out the noise and keeping their focus on the right information.