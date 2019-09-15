Focusing the Lens on Rogers Communications Inc Cl.B NV (RCI.B.TO) Shares: Technical Update

Rogers Communications Inc Cl.B NV (RCI.B.TO) will be on trader’s radar at the beginning of the upcoming session as the closing price ticked above the Parabolic SAR indicator (PSAR). The PSAR, Developed by Welles Wilder, is designed to determine the point in time when there emerges a better than average probability of a trend switching directions. This is a common tool used by traders and investors to try to gauge potential reversal of a trend.

The parabolic SAR is shown on the charts as a series of small ‘dots’ that are placed either above or below the price. When the price is trending to the upside, the dots are below the price action and when the price is trending to the downside, the dots are above the price action. The basic use of the Parabolic SAR is to buy when the dots move below the price bars (signaling an uptrend) and sell/short-sell when the dots move above the price bars (signaling a downtrend).

As we move closer to the end of the year, investors might be closely monitoring key economic reports. Staying on top of the most recent reports can help the individual see the overall landscape a bit clearer. It may be overwhelming to keep up with every single report that comes out, but knowing which information has a bigger impact on stock investments may help the investor. Investors may already be trying to gauge how they will set themselves up for success over the next couple of quarters. They may be still going over all the latest company earnings reports trying to identify some names that can give the portfolio a boost as we move into the New Year.

Traders may be keeping a close eye on ATR indicators. The current 14-day ATR for Rogers Communications Inc Cl.B NV (RCI.B.TO) is currently sitting at 0.90. The ATR measures the volatility of a stock on a day-to-day basis. The average true range is typically based on 14 periods and may be calculated daily, weekly, monthly, or intraday. The ATR is not considered a directional indicator, but it may reflect the strength of a particular move.

Checking in on some other technical levels, the 14-day RSI is currently at 54.68, the 7-day stands at 70.73, and the 3-day is sitting at 93.44. The RSI, or Relative Strength Index, is a commonly used technical momentum indicator that compares price movement over time. The RSI was created by J. Welles Wilder who was striving to measure whether or not a stock was overbought or oversold. The RSI may be useful for spotting abnormal price activity and volatility. The RSI oscillates on a scale from 0 to 100. The normal reading of a stock will fall in the range of 30 to 70. A reading over 70 would indicate that the stock is overbought, and possibly overvalued. A reading under 30 may indicate that the stock is oversold, and possibly undervalued.

Another technical indicator that may be a powerful resource for determining trend strength is the Average Directional Index or ADX. The ADX was introduced by J. Welles Wilder in the late 1970’s and it has stood the test of time. The ADX is typically used in conjunction with the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI) to help spot trend direction as well as trend strength. At the time of writing, the 14-day ADX for Rogers Communications Inc Cl.B NV (RCI.B.TO) is noted at 32.73. Many technical analysts believe that an ADX value over 25 would suggest a strong trend. A reading under 20 would indicate no trend, and a reading from 20-25 would suggest that there is no clear trend signal.

The Williams Percent Range or Williams %R is another technical indicator worth taking a look at. Rogers Communications Inc Cl.B NV (RCI.B.TO) currently has a 14 day Williams %R of -8.97. The Williams %R fluctuates between 0 and -100 measuring whether a security is overbought or oversold. The Williams %R is similar to the Stochastic Oscillator except it is plotted upside-down. Levels above -20 may indicate the stock may be considered is overbought. If the indicator travels under -80, this may signal that the stock is oversold. Chart analysts may also use the indicator to project possible price reversals and to define trends.

Rogers Communications Inc Cl.B NV (RCI.B.TO) currently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 160.26. Active investors may choose to use this technical indicator as a stock evaluation tool. Used as a coincident indicator, the CCI reading above +100 would reflect strong price action which may signal an uptrend. On the flip side, a reading below -100 may signal a downtrend reflecting weak price action. Using the CCI as a leading indicator, technical analysts may use a +100 reading as an overbought signal and a -100 reading as an oversold indicator, suggesting a trend reversal.

There are many traders who think that proper psychology is one of the most important aspects of becoming successful in the stock market. Traders may need to learn how to become confident while overcoming certain fears and dealing with extreme ups and downs. This may not be easy as individuals all draw off of prior experiences at some level. Being able to convert outside success to the stock market may take some work. Traders who are able to overcome previous bias may be on the right path for having the proper mindset when entering the market.