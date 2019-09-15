Focusing the Lens on Bhp Billiton Plc (BBL) Shares: Technical Update

Shares of Bhp Billiton Plc (BBL) are on watch as they closed the most recent session above the Parabolic SAR line. The current level of the shares currently stands at 45.56 at the time of writing.

The main usage of the Parabolic SAR is for trailing stops and exit points. The principle of trading using this indicator is easy. A long position should be maintained as long as the indicator is moving above the price levels, whereas a short position – while it is below them. In addition, when the SAR changes its direction and crosses the price levels, not only the current position should be closed, but it is suggested that the opposite one should be opened at the same price levels.

However, it should be used only when the market has the defined trend (around 30% of the time) and is smoother. When the trend is absent or the market is volatile, this system generates a lot of incorrect signals. Moreover, the indicator should be adjusted depending on the characteristics of the underlying shares.

When deciding how to best approach the stock market, individual investors may need to figure out what their time horizon is going to be. Short-term traders may only be looking to hold stocks for a short period in order to capitalize on fluctuations. Longer-term investors may be looking at more of a buy and hold strategy, and they may not be very concerned with the day to day shifts of a stock’s price. Accumulating as much knowledge as possible about specific stocks and the markets in general can help the investor prepare for success. Because there is no magic strategy that can be employed to guarantee profits, investors may need to evaluate multiple methods before choosing which one to pursue.

Investors may be trying to get an edge by following current technical levels for Bhp Billiton Plc (BBL). In terms of Moving Averages, the 50-day is 45.62, the 200-day is at 44.92, and the 7-day is 44.03. Using a longer term moving average such as the 200-day may help block out the noise and chaos that is sometimes created by daily price fluctuations. In some cases, MA’s may be used as strong reference points for finding support and resistance levels. Employing the use of the moving average for technical equity analysis is still highly popular among traders and investors. The moving average can be used as a reference point to assist with the discovery of buying and selling opportunities.

Bhp Billiton Plc (BBL)’s Williams Percent Range or 14 day Williams %R currently sits at -6.46. The Williams %R oscillates in a range from 0 to -100. A reading between 0 and -20 would point to an overbought situation. A reading from -80 to -100 would signal an oversold situation. The Williams %R was developed by Larry Williams. This is a momentum indicator that is the inverse of the Fast Stochastic Oscillator.

Bhp Billiton Plc (BBL) currently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 165.99. Active investors may choose to use this technical indicator as a stock evaluation tool. Used as a coincident indicator, the CCI reading above +100 would reflect strong price action which may signal an uptrend. On the flip side, a reading below -100 may signal a downtrend reflecting weak price action. Using the CCI as a leading indicator, technical analysts may use a +100 reading as an overbought signal and a -100 reading as an oversold indicator, suggesting a trend reversal.

Currently, the 14-day ADX for Bhp Billiton Plc (BBL) is sitting at 23.00. Generally speaking, an ADX value from 0-25 would indicate an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would support a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would identify a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would lead to an extremely strong trend. ADX is used to gauge trend strength but not trend direction. Traders often add the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI) to identify the direction of a trend.

The RSI, or Relative Strength Index, is a widely used technical momentum indicator that compares price movement over time. The RSI was created by J. Welles Wilder who was striving to measure whether or not a stock was overbought or oversold. The RSI may be useful for spotting abnormal price activity and volatility. The RSI oscillates on a scale from 0 to 100. The normal reading of a stock will fall in the range of 30 to 70. A reading over 70 would indicate that the stock is overbought, and possibly overvalued. A reading under 30 may indicate that the stock is oversold, and possibly undervalued. After a recent check, the 14-day RSI is currently at 60.71, the 7-day stands at 75.80, and the 3-day is sitting at 92.38.

Investors may be trying to figure out how long the stock market bull run will continue. There are plenty of commentators who think that a downturn is coming soon, but there are plenty who believe that the market still has plenty of room to push higher. Preparing the portfolio for any market scenario can help ease the investor’s mind. Putting in the time to research investments as well as global economic data might help keep focus clear when things get cloudy. Closing in on the end of the year, investors may be conducting year-end portfolio reviews. Figuring out what has worked and what adjustments can be made may help iron out the wrinkles heading into the next few quarters.