Focusing The Bulls-Eye on These Stocks: TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSX:TOG), J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL)

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSX:TOG) has a Value Composite score of 28. Developed by James O’Shaughnessy, the VC score uses six valuation ratios. These ratios are price to earnings, price to cash flow, EBITDA to EV, price to book value, price to sales and shareholder yield. The VC score is displayed as a number between 1 and 100. In general, a company with a score closer to 0 would be seen as undervalued, and a score closer to 100 would indicate an overvalued company. Removing the sixth ratio (shareholder yield) we can view the Value Composite 1 score which is currently sitting at 18.

It can be very difficult to keep emotions on the sidelines when making important investing decisions. Even if all the number crunching is done unemotionally, there may be a tendency for those feelings of excitement or dread to creep in. Once the trade is made, it can be super difficult to make sane decisions when markets go haywire. Investors may have made some trades that didn’t pan out as planned, and they may have the itch to sell quickly in order to stop further losses. Selling a stock just because it is going down or buying a stock just because it is going up, might lead to portfolio struggles in the future. Obtaining a grasp on the bigger picture may help investors see through the cloudiness and make clearer decisions when the time comes.



Valuation Scores

Shifting gears, we can see that TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSX:TOG) has a Q.i. Value of 17.00000. The Q.i. Value ranks companies using four ratios. These ratios consist of EBITDA Yield, FCF Yield, Liquidity, and Earnings Yield. The purpose of the Q.i. Value is to help identify companies that are the most undervalued. Typically, the lower the value, the more undervalued the company tends to be.

At the time of writing, TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSX:TOG) has a Piotroski F-Score of 7. The F-Score may help discover companies with strengthening balance sheets. The score may also be used to spot the weak performers. Joseph Piotroski developed the F-Score which employs nine different variables based on the company financial statement. A single point is assigned to each test that a stock passes. Typically, a stock scoring an 8 or 9 would be seen as strong. On the other end, a stock with a score from 0-2 would be viewed as weak.

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. has an M-score Beneish of -3.083091. This M-score model was developed by Messod Beneish in order to detect manipulation of financial statements. The score uses a combination of eight different variables. The specifics of the variables and formula can be found in the Beneish paper “The Detection of Earnings Manipulation”.

Investors may be interested in viewing the Gross Margin score on shares of TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSX:TOG). The name currently has a score of 3.00000. This score is derived from the Gross Margin (Marx) stability and growth over the previous eight years. The Gross Margin score lands on a scale from 1 to 100 where a score of 1 would be considered positive, and a score of 100 would be seen as negative.

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSX:TOG) has a current MF Rank of 8930. Developed by hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt, the intention of the formula is to spot high quality companies that are trading at an attractive price. The formula uses ROIC and earnings yield ratios to find quality, undervalued stocks. In general, companies with the lowest combined rank may be the higher quality picks. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. has a current ERP5 Rank of 8227. The ERP5 Rank may assist investors with spotting companies that are undervalued. This ranking uses four ratios. These ratios are Earnings Yield, ROIC, Price to Book, and 5 year average ROIC. When looking at the ERP5 ranking, it is generally considered the lower the value, the better.

We can now take a quick look at some historical stock price index data. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSX:TOG) presently has a 10 month price index of 0.60846. The price index is calculated by dividing the current share price by the share price ten months ago. A ratio over one indicates an increase in share price over the period. A ratio lower than one shows that the price has decreased over that time period. Looking at some alternate time periods, the 12 month price index is 0.67309, the 24 month is 1.04534, and the 36 month is 0.59870. Narrowing in a bit closer, the 5 month price index is 0.95118, the 3 month is 0.94579, and the 1 month is currently 0.93629.

Watching some historical volatility numbers on shares of TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSX:TOG), we can see that the 12 month volatility is presently 36.982100. The 6 month volatility is 43.501900, and the 3 month is spotted at 45.620600. Following volatility data can help measure how much the stock price has fluctuated over the specified time period. Although past volatility action may help project future stock volatility, it may also be vastly different when taking into account other factors that may be driving price action during the measured time period.

Investors have many things to keep an eye on when trading the equity market. Riding through the ups and downs that come with market volatility may take some getting used to for beginners. Even if the investor does all the proper research and stock homework, things may not go as planned. One of the more important aspects of securing long-term success in the markets is learning how to execute a well-planned strategy all the way through to completion. Finding that right stocks to add to the portfolio may take some time and effort, but it can be accomplished. Deciding on the proper time to sell can be the trickiest part. Many investors will have the tendency to panic when markets are suffering. Although market panic may be fairly normal, it can have longer lasting adverse effects on the stock portfolio.



Developed by James O’Shaughnessy, the Value Composite score uses six valuation ratios. These ratios are price to earnings, price to cash flow, EBITDA to EV, price to book value, price to sales and shareholder yield. J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) has a Value Composite score of 4. The VC score is displayed as a number between 1 and 100. In general, a company with a score closer to 0 would be seen as undervalued, and a score closer to 100 would indicate an overvalued company. Removing the sixth ratio (shareholder yield) we can view the Value Composite 1 score which is currently sitting at 1.

Investors may be trying to gauge the current business cycle phase and how that could potentially impact the portfolio. Business cycles can be one way to analyze portfolio performance. Early on in the cycle, profits tend to grow rapidly, sales tend to improve, and activity rebounds. In the middle of a cycle, growth may be peaking, strong credit growth may still be seen, and policy may swing neutral. Toward the later stages, growth may be moderate, earnings may come under pressure, and credit may tighten. Heading into a period of recession, credit may completely dry up, profits may decline sharply, and there may be policy easing. Investors will often have to adjust portfolio holdings that reflect the current state of a business cycle.

We can now take a quick look at some historical stock price index data. J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) presently has a 10 month price index of 0.41314. The price index is calculated by dividing the current share price by the share price ten months ago. A ratio over one indicates an increase in share price over the period. A ratio lower than one shows that the price has decreased over that time period. Looking at some alternate time periods, the 12 month price index is 0.31202, the 24 month is 0.23083, and the 36 month is 0.22372. Narrowing in a bit closer, the 5 month price index is 0.45793, the 3 month is 0.31879, and the 1 month is currently 0.39529.

Watching some historical volatility numbers on shares of J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL), we can see that the 12 month volatility is presently 112.612900. The 6 month volatility is 127.855600, and the 3 month is spotted at 164.297700. Following volatility data can help measure how much the stock price has fluctuated over the specified time period. Although past volatility action may help project future stock volatility, it may also be vastly different when taking into account other factors that may be driving price action during the measured time period.

Valuation Scores

Shifting gears, we can see that J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) has a Q.i. Value of 14.00000. The Q.i. Value ranks companies using four ratios. These ratios consist of EBITDA Yield, FCF Yield, Liquidity, and Earnings Yield. The purpose of the Q.i. Value is to help identify companies that are the most undervalued. Typically, the lower the value, the more undervalued the company tends to be.

At the time of writing, J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) has a Piotroski F-Score of 3. The F-Score may help discover companies with strengthening balance sheets. The score may also be used to spot the weak performers. Joseph Piotroski developed the F-Score which employs nine different variables based on the company financial statement. A single point is assigned to each test that a stock passes. Typically, a stock scoring an 8 or 9 would be seen as strong. On the other end, a stock with a score from 0-2 would be viewed as weak.

J.Jill, Inc. has an M-score Beneish of -2.936882. This M-score model was developed by Messod Beneish in order to detect manipulation of financial statements. The score uses a combination of eight different variables. The specifics of the variables and formula can be found in the Beneish paper “The Detection of Earnings Manipulation”.

Investors may be interested in viewing the Gross Margin score on shares of J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL). The name currently has a score of 50.00000. This score is derived from the Gross Margin (Marx) stability and growth over the previous eight years. The Gross Margin score lands on a scale from 1 to 100 where a score of 1 would be considered positive, and a score of 100 would be seen as negative.

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) has a current MF Rank of 3594. Developed by hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt, the intention of the formula is to spot high quality companies that are trading at an attractive price. The formula uses ROIC and earnings yield ratios to find quality, undervalued stocks. In general, companies with the lowest combined rank may be the higher quality picks. J.Jill, Inc. has a current ERP5 Rank of 18792. The ERP5 Rank may assist investors with spotting companies that are undervalued. This ranking uses four ratios. These ratios are Earnings Yield, ROIC, Price to Book, and 5 year average ROIC. When looking at the ERP5 ranking, it is generally considered the lower the value, the better.

Stock market investing can indeed tug on an individual’s emotional strings. When the market becomes tumultuous, investors may be tempted to act impulsively, or they may freeze and not act at all. Being prepared for various scenarios may help the investor better deal with the market when the time comes. Staying disciplined with portfolio rebalancing and asset allocation may be a big help for the individual investor. Investors who constantly try to outguess the market and chase winners may eventually find themselves swimming upstream. Staying the course and keeping a logical perspective may assist the investor with making the tricky portfolio decisions when necessary.