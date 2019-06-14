Focusing The Bulls-Eye on These Stocks: Marston’s PLC (LSE:MARS), PC Connection, Inc. (NasdaqGS:CNXN)

The Value Composite Two of Marston’s PLC (LSE:MARS) is 7. The VC2 is calculated using the price to book value, price to sales, EBITDA to EV, price to cash flow, price to earnings and shareholder yield. Similarly, the Value Composite One (VC1) is a method that investors use to determine a company’s value. The VC1 of Marston’s PLC (LSE:MARS) is 12. A company with a value of 0 is thought to be an undervalued company, while a company with a value of 100 is considered an overvalued company. The VC1 is calculated using the same metrics as VC2, but without taking into consideration shareholder yield.

When it comes to securing profits in the stock market, investors may be trying to find a perfect system to help attain that goal. Dedicated investors may try strategies that have been passed on to them from other seasoned investors. Even after reading every piece of literature about investing, it might be hard to figure out which way is the best way to successfully conquer the market. Studying up on company fundamentals and following technical stock levels can be a good place to start, but creating and implementing a plan can be difficult. As we all know, markets change over time. What drives a market during one point in time may not drive the market at a future date. Knowing what to look for when studying technical levels or fundamentals may help lead down the path to increased profits. Many investors will choose to study the indicators with the highest probability of forecasting future market action.

At the time of writing, Marston’s PLC (LSE:MARS) has a Piotroski F-Score of 8. The F-Score may help discover companies with strengthening balance sheets. The score may also be used to spot the weak performers. Joseph Piotroski developed the F-Score which employs nine different variables based on the company financial statement. A single point is assigned to each test that a stock passes. Typically, a stock scoring an 8 or 9 would be seen as strong. On the other end, a stock with a score from 0-2 would be viewed as weak.

Watching some historical volatility numbers on shares of Marston’s PLC (LSE:MARS), we can see that the 12 month volatility is presently 22.627700. The 6 month volatility is 21.639500, and the 3 month is spotted at 18.361800. Following volatility data can help measure how much the stock price has fluctuated over the specified time period. Although past volatility action may help project future stock volatility, it may also be vastly different when taking into account other factors that may be driving price action during the measured time period.

Shifting gears, we can see that Marston’s PLC (LSE:MARS) has a Q.i. Value of 27.00000. The Q.i. Value ranks companies using four ratios. These ratios consist of EBITDA Yield, FCF Yield, Liquidity, and Earnings Yield. The purpose of the Q.i. Value is to help identify companies that are the most undervalued. Typically, the lower the value, the more undervalued the company tends to be.

Marston’s PLC (LSE:MARS) has a current MF Rank of 7157. Developed by hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt, the intention of the formula is to spot high quality companies that are trading at an attractive price. The formula uses ROIC and earnings yield ratios to find quality, undervalued stocks. In general, companies with the lowest combined rank may be the higher quality picks. Marston’s PLC has a current ERP5 Rank of 5617. The ERP5 Rank may assist investors with spotting companies that are undervalued. This ranking uses four ratios. These ratios are Earnings Yield, ROIC, Price to Book, and 5 year average ROIC. When looking at the ERP5 ranking, it is generally considered the lower the value, the better.

Marston’s PLC has an M-score Beneish of -2.878453. This M-score model was developed by Messod Beneish in order to detect manipulation of financial statements. The score uses a combination of eight different variables. The specifics of the variables and formula can be found in the Beneish paper “The Detection of Earnings Manipulation”.

Investors may be interested in viewing the Gross Margin score on shares of Marston’s PLC (LSE:MARS). The name currently has a score of 4.00000. This score is derived from the Gross Margin (Marx) stability and growth over the previous eight years. The Gross Margin score lands on a scale from 1 to 100 where a score of 1 would be considered positive, and a score of 100 would be seen as negative.

We can now take a quick look at some historical stock price index data. Marston’s PLC (LSE:MARS) presently has a 10 month price index of 1.29562. The price index is calculated by dividing the current share price by the share price ten months ago. A ratio over one indicates an increase in share price over the period. A ratio lower than one shows that the price has decreased over that time period. Looking at some alternate time periods, the 12 month price index is 1.24004, the 24 month is 1.00625, and the 36 month is 0.93484. Narrowing in a bit closer, the 5 month price index is 1.12984, the 3 month is 1.16658, and the 1 month is currently 1.17068.

Investors may be taking a closer look stock market trends as we move into the second half of the year. Investors often have to grapple with the timing of selling a stock. After all the research is done and the portfolio is rounded out, the time will eventually come when decisions need to be made about whether to hold a winner or sell to lock up some profits. Often times, investors will hold on to a certain stock for much too long letting profits erode. Thinking that a hot stock will keep going higher and higher, may lead to lost profits further down the road. On the flip side, investors may become emotionally attached to a stock and not be able to part ways when the time has come. Avoiding the trap of waiting for a stock to bounce back and just break even can lead to the undoing of the portfolio. The belief that a particular stock will definitely come back to the buying level may leave investors out in the cold. Being able to keep the emotions in check and stay focused on the pertinent data, may help the stock portfolio thrive into the future.



The Value Composite 2 (VC2) is a ranking system that is calculated by using the price to book value, price to sales, EBITDA to EV, price to cash flow, price to earnings and shareholder yield. The Value Composite Two of PC Connection, Inc. (NasdaqGS:CNXN) is 16. Similarly, the Value Composite One (VC1) is a method that investors use to determine a company’s value. The VC1 is calculated using the same metrics as VC2, but without taking into consideration shareholder yield. The VC1 of PC Connection, Inc. (NasdaqGS:CNXN) is 18. A company with a value of 0 is thought to be an undervalued company, while a company with a value of 100 is considered an overvalued company.

Individual investors may be going to great lengths to make their hard earned money work for them in the stock market. The stock market can be a scary place for beginners with little to no experience. Studying the ins and outs of the markets can help provide a solid base for the new investor to work with. Many people will jump into the game thinking they are going to easily make large profits in the market. Although this is a possibility, many investors will learn the hard way that sustaining profits over the long-term can be a tough endeavor. Studying all the different company information can take up a lot of time and energy. Some people just don’t have the time they would like to put into stock market study.

Shifting gears, we can see that PC Connection, Inc. (NasdaqGS:CNXN) has a Q.i. Value of 12.00000. The Q.i. Value ranks companies using four ratios. These ratios consist of EBITDA Yield, FCF Yield, Liquidity, and Earnings Yield. The purpose of the Q.i. Value is to help identify companies that are the most undervalued. Typically, the lower the value, the more undervalued the company tends to be.

PC Connection, Inc. (NasdaqGS:CNXN) has a current MF Rank of 1803. Developed by hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt, the intention of the formula is to spot high quality companies that are trading at an attractive price. The formula uses ROIC and earnings yield ratios to find quality, undervalued stocks. In general, companies with the lowest combined rank may be the higher quality picks. PC Connection, Inc. has a current ERP5 Rank of 1773. The ERP5 Rank may assist investors with spotting companies that are undervalued. This ranking uses four ratios. These ratios are Earnings Yield, ROIC, Price to Book, and 5 year average ROIC. When looking at the ERP5 ranking, it is generally considered the lower the value, the better.

At the time of writing, PC Connection, Inc. (NasdaqGS:CNXN) has a Piotroski F-Score of 6. The F-Score may help discover companies with strengthening balance sheets. The score may also be used to spot the weak performers. Joseph Piotroski developed the F-Score which employs nine different variables based on the company financial statement. A single point is assigned to each test that a stock passes. Typically, a stock scoring an 8 or 9 would be seen as strong. On the other end, a stock with a score from 0-2 would be viewed as weak.

PC Connection, Inc. has an M-score Beneish of -2.603095. This M-score model was developed by Messod Beneish in order to detect manipulation of financial statements. The score uses a combination of eight different variables. The specifics of the variables and formula can be found in the Beneish paper “The Detection of Earnings Manipulation”.

Investors may be interested in viewing the Gross Margin score on shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NasdaqGS:CNXN). The name currently has a score of 8.00000. This score is derived from the Gross Margin (Marx) stability and growth over the previous eight years. The Gross Margin score lands on a scale from 1 to 100 where a score of 1 would be considered positive, and a score of 100 would be seen as negative.

Watching some historical volatility numbers on shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NasdaqGS:CNXN), we can see that the 12 month volatility is presently 47.250000. The 6 month volatility is 36.883200, and the 3 month is spotted at 25.565400. Following volatility data can help measure how much the stock price has fluctuated over the specified time period. Although past volatility action may help project future stock volatility, it may also be vastly different when taking into account other factors that may be driving price action during the measured time period.

We can now take a quick look at some historical stock price index data. PC Connection, Inc. (NasdaqGS:CNXN) presently has a 10 month price index of 0.89108. The price index is calculated by dividing the current share price by the share price ten months ago. A ratio over one indicates an increase in share price over the period. A ratio lower than one shows that the price has decreased over that time period. Looking at some alternate time periods, the 12 month price index is 1.05767, the 24 month is 1.28359, and the 36 month is 1.42749. Narrowing in a bit closer, the 5 month price index is 1.06956, the 3 month is 0.86635, and the 1 month is currently 0.95109.

Active investors are constantly weighing risk and return when trading in the stock market. Every investor has to evaluate their risk appetite at some point. The amount of risk an investor is willing to take on can have a large impact on expected future returns. Some people may be much more comfortable with riskier investments than others. This can greatly vary from one person to the next. Once the individual investor is comfortable with the amount of money on the table, they should be able to spend their energies focused on finding a winning strategy. Finding a winning strategy may involve many different aspects of stock research. Following a plan may help investors plow through downturns in the markets, and being able to change the plan when things aren’t working can also be a help to longer-term portfolio health.