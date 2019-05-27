Florida Governor Ron DeSantis unveils huge Israel trade delegation

By Larry Jones / May 27, 2019 at 5:00 pm

More than 90 delegation members will join Florida‘s Governor Ron DeSantis on Saturday as he leads a business development mission to Israel, his first international trip since taking office in January.

Elected officials, state workers, businessmen, senior academics and religious leaders will participate in the six-day trip with DeSantis, who has repeatedly promised to be the "most pro-Israel governor" in America. "This group of diverse Florida leaders will represent our state and nation proudly on this historic business development mission to Israel, the only democracy in the Middle East," said DeSantis, revealing the names of participants.

"Our delegation includes professionals and experts from a wide range of policy and business areas, representing every corner of our state. During this trip, we will affirm Florida as the most pro-Israel state in the nation and strengthen the bond between Florida and Israel for decades to come."

The delegation will visit Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, and DeSantis will hold a cabinet meeting at the US Embassy in Jerusalem.

DeSantis will also give the keynote address at the 2019 Israel-American Business Summit, hosted by the Federation of Israeli Chambers of Commerce and the US Embassy on May 29, where he is expected to present opportunities for Israeli companies in Florida.

Chairing the delegation organized in conjunction with Enterprise Florida will be former state senator Ellyn Bogdanoff, Simon and Jana Falic, philanthropist and educational leader Barbara Feingold, Dr. Jeffrey Feingold, Marc Goldman, and Carlyn and Lothar Mayer.

Twenty-seven businessmen and women from a range of sectors will participate in the visit, including Florida Chamber of Commerce president Mark Wilson, Cyber Florida director Sri Sridharan and Global Entrepreneurship Network executive director Susan Amat.

The visit will also aim to connect academic institutions to facilitate scientific solutions for Florida‘s environmental challenges, including red tide.

While few other details regarding the visit itinerary have been revealed, questions have been raised regarding whether the cabinet meeting in Jerusalem will comply with Florida‘s open government laws.

Helen Ferre, a spokeswoman for DeSantis, told the Orlando Sentinel that the meeting would be streamed online, and that no action affecting state agencies would be taken.

"There will be a meeting with the Cabinet, but it’s going to be completely in the sunshine," said Ferre.

