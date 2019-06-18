Firms & Funds Favorite: Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Based on the lastest quarterly filings, institutions continue to be large stakeholders in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). The big banks are holding 80.50% of the shares while company insiders are clinging to 2.60%. Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation are currently valued at $10.45 with a furture target price of $12.05 according to research brokerages.

Investors are constantly looking to find winning stocks that have been largely overlooked. With markets still riding high, this may not be the easiest thing in the world right now. Finding those perfect stocks before they become household names may take a lot of research and homework. Many investors will apply various strategies for picking stocks. If there was one that worked for everybody, it would make things super easy. Of course, this is not the case. Obviously, there are no guarantees in the stock market. Some investors may only focus on the fundamentals of a company and completely ignore the technicals. Others may choose to only watch technicals and never take a look at the underlying company information. Combining both areas of research may help give a better feel of what is going on with the stock in the long term and the short term. Individual investors who manage their own portfolios may need to put in a lot more time than those who don’t. Successful investors often have an uncanny way of filtering out the noise and keeping their focus on the right information.

Let’s take a look at how the stock has been performing recently. Over the past twelve months, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD)’s stock was 57.85%. Over the last week of the month, it was -3.33%, 22.94% over the last quarter, and 39.71% for the past six months.

Over the past 50 days, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation stock was -8.73% off of the high and 13.96% removed from the low. Their 52-Week High and Low are noted here. -8.73% (High), 115.46%, (Low).

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD)’s RSI (Relative Strength Index) is 47.74. RSI is a technical indicator of price momentum, comparing the size of recent gains to the size of recent losses and establishes oversold and overbought positions.

Another important element to consider is the price target and recommendations from brokerage firm analysts. On a consensus basis the Street sees the stock heading to 12.05 in the near term. Based on a 1 to 5 integer scale, analysts have a 2.00 recommendation on the name.