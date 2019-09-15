Financial Bull 3X Direxion (FAS) Closes Last Session Above PSAR

Financial Bull 3X Direxion (FAS) will be on trader’s radar at the beginning of the upcoming session as the closing price ticked above the Parabolic SAR indicator (PSAR). The PSAR, Developed by Welles Wilder, is designed to determine the point in time when there emerges a better than average probability of a trend switching directions. This is a common tool used by traders and investors to try to gauge potential reversal of a trend.

The parabolic SAR is shown on the charts as a series of small ‘dots’ that are placed either above or below the price. When the price is trending to the upside, the dots are below the price action and when the price is trending to the downside, the dots are above the price action. The basic use of the Parabolic SAR is to buy when the dots move below the price bars (signaling an uptrend) and sell/short-sell when the dots move above the price bars (signaling a downtrend).

Investors may be analyzing the portfolio as we continue to move closer to the end of the year. Studying first half results may assist to identify trades that panned out, and those that didn’t. Keeping tabs on pervious trade outcomes may be a good way to accurately see what actually happened. It may be necessary to dig a little deeper to try and figure out why certain trades worked, and why others did not. Many investors may feel like they have missed the boat, and they may be wondering if stocks will see increased momentum closing out the year. Attaining comprehensive knowledge of the markets may take years to truly figure out. Combining technical analysis and tracking fundamentals may help the investor see the complete picture and develop confidence for trading into the future. Being able to sift through the endless sea of information may take some perseverance and extreme focus.

Currently, Financial Bull 3X Direxion (FAS)’s Williams Percent Range or 14 day Williams %R is resting at -6.97. Values can range from 0 to -100. A reading between -80 to -100 may be typically viewed as strong oversold territory. A value between 0 to -20 would represent a strong overbought condition. As a momentum indicator, the Williams R% may be used with other technicals to help define a specific trend.

Financial Bull 3X Direxion (FAS) presently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 104.62. Typically, the CCI oscillates above and below a zero line. Normal oscillations tend to stay in the range of -100 to +100. A CCI reading of +100 may represent overbought conditions, while readings near -100 may indicate oversold territory. Although the CCI indicator was developed for commodities, it has become a popular tool for equity evaluation as well. Checking on another technical indicator, the 14-day RSI is currently sitting at 61.39, the 7-day rests at 72.54, and the 3-day is presently at 85.38 for Financial Bull 3X Direxion (FAS).

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a highly popular technical indicator. The RSI is computed base on the speed and direction of a stock’s price movement. The RSI is considered to be an internal strength indicator, not to be confused with relative strength which is compared to other stocks and indices. The RSI value will always move between 0 and 100. One of the most popular time frames using RSI is the 14-day.

Moving average indicators are commonly tracked by technical stock analysts. Many traders will use a combination of moving averages with multiple time periods to help spot stock trend direction. One of the more popular combinations is to use the 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Investors may use the 200-day MA to help smooth out the data a get a clearer long-term picture. They may look to the 50-day or 20-day to get a better grasp of what is going on with the stock in the near-term. Presently, the 200-day moving average is at 65.44, and the 50-day is 75.15. The 14-day ADX for Financial Bull 3X Direxion (FAS) is standing at 19.33. Many chart analysts believe that an ADX reading over 25 would suggest a strong trend. A reading under 20 would suggest no trend, and a reading from 20-25 would suggest that there is no clear trend signal.

When deciding how to best approach the stock market, individual investors may need to figure out what their time horizon is going to be. Short-term traders may only be looking to hold stocks for a short period in order to capitalize on fluctuations. Longer-term investors may be looking at more of a buy and hold strategy, and they may not be very concerned with the day to day shifts of a stock’s price. Accumulating as much knowledge as possible about specific stocks and the markets in general can help the investor prepare for success. Because there is no magic strategy that can be employed to guarantee profits, investors may need to evaluate multiple methods before choosing which one to pursue.