Fewer accidents, fewer casualties

By Larry Jones / May 27, 2019 at 11:40 am

2018 was a year with a low number of road casualties. There are, of course, several reasons for this. One, however, appears to be the fact that road-safety systems such as Mobileye have been installed in vehicles. It is estimated that the reduction in the number of vehicular accidents may be an ongoing trend.

The year of 2018, according to available data, was the year with the lowest number of road casualties in years. This is both a positive and important fact, and it indicates a continuous trend i.e. in the number of accidents. For the most part, fatal accidents have been decreasing from one year to the next. What is the reason for this development? How can it be that the number of new vehicles on Israel‘s roads has increased while the number of accidents has decreased?

It appears that there is more than one reason for this: such as the quality of the vehicles, road standards, and an increased level of enforcement. It is clear, however, that road-safety systems such as Mobileye are among the key factors. After all, most accidents are caused by human error. Drivers are using their mobile phones while they are driving, and they do not pay attention to what is happening on the roads. Drivers often move across several lanes with a limited view of what is happening around them. Also drivers approach zebra crossings at high speeds, thereby putting other road users in danger.

In a survey conducted by Mobileye, a large number of vehicle professionals underscored the high level of positive influence that road-safety systems can have and how these system have proven themselves.

Advanced road-safety systems such as Mobileye warn drivers of the majority of dangers listed above. This allows drivers to respond in real time and prevent accidents or, at least, considerably reduce the damage at the time of the accidents. The State, too, has recognized the huge advantages of these systems. People choosing to have them installed are eligible for a benefit of NIS 1,500 towards their annual vehicle-registration fee.

A survey conducted among those who have installed a warning system in their vehicles found that 88 percent of respondents believe that a further reduction in the number of road accidents can be expected thanks to a growing number of systems like Mobileye and others being installed in vehicles. Seventy-five percent of people who have had such systems installed in their vehicles have chosen Mobileye over others because of Mobileye‘s high level of reliability.

One of the most common accidents, bumper-to-bumper accidents, that frequently result in severe injuries to vehicle users and severely damages vehicles, have become rarer thanks to road-safety systems. These systems warn the driver when one vehicle approaches the other in a way that does not allow the driver to break in time. In the survey conducted, approximately 60 percent of garages reported having seen a reduction in the damage to the body shell of vehicles, mostly to the front part of vehicles (a decrease of 33 percent on average). In the majority of cases, the damage was to vehicles that still had not been fitted with a warning system.

It is worth remembering that these are “dry” facts and figures. However, they do have important implications for road users: fewer accidents among road users in general, including a reduction in the number of accidents involving pedestrians and even two-wheel vehicles, more affordable insurance coverage, and, most of all, health and a longer life. After all, to err is human. It is safe to say that these systems help considerably in terms of accident prevention, even if they do not replace the driver or take away the driver’s responsibility, until we have self-driving vehicles.

Written in cooperation with Mobileye.

