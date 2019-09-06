Fedex Corp (FDX.IX) Balance Step Levels in Focus

Fedex Corp (FDX.IX) shares are on close watch heading into the middle of the week as the price has moved below the Balance Step indicator, revealing a potential near-term bearish trend. The Balance Step formula is based on near-term moving averages to predict which direction a trend is heading.

When it comes to equity investing, being too confident may be just as detrimental as not being confident enough. Many investors may think they are making all the right moves when the markets are riding high. This may be the case, but sometimes it might be good fortune. Finding confidence to make trades in down market environments may make the difference between a good portfolio and a great portfolio. It can also be quite easy to confuse skill with a long-term bull market. Many bad decisions may still get rewarded when the market keeps heading higher. On the other end of the spectrum, having too much self-doubt may leave an investor with way too many what ifs. Managing confidence in the markets may play a pivotal role when making tough investing decisions. Finding that perfect balance between the needed gusto and the correct amount of caution may help ease the burden moving forward in the equity market.

Investors are often trying to figure out the best way to analyze the stock market. When it comes to stock research, investors may use fundamental analysis, technical analysis, or a combination of both. Boiling down the two techniques, studying the fundamentals puts the focus on factors that may influence specific stocks, and studying the technicals puts the focus on market behavior analysis. Investors who study the fundamentals are typically trying to understand why stocks and markets move the way they do. Technical analysts are more concerned with spotting trends and trying to measure the characteristics of those trends. Some investors may prefer one method of stock research over another, but many investors may use a combination of both methods to help make sure that all the bases are covered.

Traders may be trying to figure out whether it is a good time to enter or exit a position in Fedex Corp (FDX.IX). Diving into some additional technical levels might help get a clearer picture. The Average Directional Index or ADX is a technical analysis indicator used to describe if a market is trending or not trending. The ADX alone measures trend strength but not direction. Using the ADX with the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI) may help determine the direction of the trend as well as the overall momentum. Many traders will use the ADX alongside other indicators in order to help spot proper trading entry/exit points. Currently, the 14-day ADX is 20.18. Generally speaking, an ADX value from 0-25 would indicate an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would indicate a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would signal a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would indicate an extremely strong trend.

Fedex Corp (FDX.IX) presently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 90.88. Typically, the CCI oscillates above and below a zero line. Normal oscillations tend to stay in the range of -100 to +100. A CCI reading of +100 may represent overbought conditions, while readings near -100 may indicate oversold territory. Although the CCI indicator was developed for commodities, it has become a popular tool for equity evaluation as well. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a momentum oscillator that measures the speed and change of stock price movements. The RSI was developed by J. Welles Wilder, and it oscillates between 0 and 100. Generally, the RSI is considered to be oversold when it falls below 30 and overbought when it heads above 70. RSI can be used to detect general trends as well as finding divergences and failure swings. The 14-day RSI for Fedex Corp (FDX.IX) is currently at 50.61, the 7-day stands at 57.16, and the 3-day is sitting at 68.51.

Taking a peek at some Moving Averages, the 200-day is at 176.33, and the 50-day is 162.08. Dedicated investors may be looking to employ another tool for doing technical stock analysis. The Williams Percent Range or Williams %R is a technical indicator that was designed to measure overbought and oversold market conditions. The Williams %R indicator helps show the relative situation of the current price close to the period being observed. Fedex Corp (FDX.IX)’s Williams Percent Range or 14 day Williams %R presently is at -9.68. In general, if the reading goes above -20, the stock may be considered to be overbought. Alternately, if the indicator goes under -80, this may show the stock as being oversold.

Trying to extract profits from the stock market is not the easiest of tasks. In fact, it can be quite difficult. Amateur traders may be faced with tough challenges right out of the gate. Some traders may experience some crushing blows, and they have to figure out early on how to steady the ship. Completing all the necessary research can help the trader build a solid foundation, but when the rubber hits the road, it may take more than that just to stay afloat. Developing the proper mindset can be one of the biggest contributing factors for success in trading the stock market. This may take some time to achieve, but it may make all the difference when attempting to reach the goal of long lasting success.