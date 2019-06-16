FCF & Quant Data Review For Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) as FCF Hits 0.206683

Free Cash Flow Growth (FCF Growth) is the free cash flow of the current year minus the free cash flow from the previous year, divided by last year’s free cash flow. The FCF Growth of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) is 0.206683. Free cash flow (FCF) is the cash produced by the company minus capital expenditure. This cash is what a company uses to meet its financial obligations, such as making payments on debt or to pay out dividends. The Free Cash Flow Score (FCF Score) is a helpful tool in calculating the free cash flow growth with free cash flow stability – this gives investors the overall quality of the free cash flow. The FCF Score of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) is 0.808039. Experts say the higher the value, the better, as it means that the free cash flow is high, or the variability of free cash flow is low or both.

From time to time, even solid companies may experience some sort of setback. Just because a company encounters one negative event, it might not be appropriate to sell the stock. Often times, the stock may still be valuable on a fundamental level, and there may be plenty of room for resurgence. When bad news hits, the stock price may be greatly impacted. Sometimes there can be an overexaggeration which leads to erroneous selling. This can in turn provide buying opportunities to those in the know. Investors who do the homework and closely examine the underlying numbers may put themselves in a good position when situation like this arise. Investors that are looking for longer term value may find that a panic sell-off is the perfect chance to get into a stock that has just suffered a temporary setback. Paying attention to these occurrences can greatly help the investor spot potential buying opportunities in the equity market.

Shifting gears, we can see that Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) has a Q.i. Value of 21.00000. The Q.i. Value ranks companies using four ratios. These ratios consist of EBITDA Yield, FCF Yield, Liquidity, and Earnings Yield. The purpose of the Q.i. Value is to help identify companies that are the most undervalued. Typically, the lower the value, the more undervalued the company tends to be.

Checking in on some valuation rankings, Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) has a Value Composite score of 37. Developed by James O’Shaughnessy, the VC score uses five valuation ratios. These ratios are price to earnings, price to cash flow, EBITDA to EV, price to book value, and price to sales. The VC is displayed as a number between 1 and 100. In general, a company with a score closer to 0 would be seen as undervalued, and a score closer to 100 would indicate an overvalued company. Adding a sixth ratio, shareholder yield, we can view the Value Composite 2 score which is currently sitting at 30.

Watching some historical volatility numbers on shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA), we can see that the 12 month volatility is presently 28.262500. The 6 month volatility is 26.898300, and the 3 month is spotted at 26.180500. Following volatility data can help measure how much the stock price has fluctuated over the specified time period. Although past volatility action may help project future stock volatility, it may also be vastly different when taking into account other factors that may be driving price action during the measured time period.

The C-Score is a system developed by James Montier that helps determine whether a company is involved in falsifying their financial statements. The C-Score is calculated by a variety of items, including a growing difference in net income verse cash flow, increasing days outstanding, growing days sales of inventory, increasing assets to sales, declines in depreciation, and high total asset growth. The C-Score of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) is 1.00000. The score ranges on a scale of -1 to 6. If the score is -1, then there is not enough information to determine the C-Score. If the number is at zero (0) then there is no evidence of fraudulent book cooking, whereas a number of 6 indicates a high likelihood of fraudulent activity. The C-Score assists investors in assessing the likelihood of a company cheating in the books.

The Piotroski F-Score is a scoring system between 1-9 that determines a firm’s financial strength. The score helps determine if a company’s stock is valuable or not. The Piotroski F-Score of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) is 8. A score of nine indicates a high value stock, while a score of one indicates a low value stock. The score is calculated by the return on assets (ROA), Cash flow return on assets (CFROA), change in return of assets, and quality of earnings. It is also calculated by a change in gearing or leverage, liquidity, and change in shares in issue. The score is also determined by change in gross margin and change in asset turnover.

The MF Rank (aka the Magic Formula) is a formula that pinpoints a valuable company trading at a good price. The formula is calculated by looking at companies that have a high earnings yield as well as a high return on invested capital. The MF Rank of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) is 1759. A company with a low rank is considered a good company to invest in. The Magic Formula was introduced in a book written by Joel Greenblatt, entitled, “The Little Book that Beats the Market”.

The Return on Invested Capital (aka ROIC) for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) is 0.296973. The Return on Invested Capital is a ratio that determines whether a company is profitable or not. It tells investors how well a company is turning their capital into profits. The ROIC is calculated by dividing the net operating profit (or EBIT) by the employed capital. The employed capital is calculated by subrating current liabilities from total assets. Similarly, the Return on Invested Capital Quality ratio is a tool in evaluating the quality of a company’s ROIC over the course of five years. The ROIC Quality of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) is 12.508723. This is calculated by dividing the five year average ROIC by the Standard Deviation of the 5 year ROIC. The ROIC 5 year average is calculated using the five year average EBIT, five year average (net working capital and net fixed assets). The ROIC 5 year average of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) is 0.305265.

Price Index

The Price Index is a ratio that indicates the return of a share price over a past period. The price index of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) for last month was 1.00973. This is calculated by taking the current share price and dividing by the share price one month ago. If the ratio is greater than 1, then that means there has been an increase in price over the month. If the ratio is less than 1, then we can determine that there has been a decrease in price. Similarly, investors look up the share price over 12 month periods. The Price Index 12m for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) is 1.04089.

Investors may be trying to decide if it is the right time to enter the equity market. Stocks have been performing well of late, and investors may be eager to catch the next potential move higher. When looking to put money into the stock market, investors might be working hard to create a strategy and choose specific stocks to add to the portfolio. Building a strategy can be tough, but sticking to a strategy can be even tougher. Sticking to the game plan when markets are in flux can greatly improve the investor’s chances of succeeding in the market.