Fast Growing Stock in Focus: Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) has been recommended as a long term growth stock according to analysts at Beta Research. With their stock price currently trading around $31.89, the firm has proven a solid track record of growth over the past few years. Investors might consider the stock as a long term growth candidate as the firm has yielded 3.60% earnings per share growth over the past 5 years and -5.10% revenue growth over that same time frame.

As many veteran investors have already seen, market movements are extremely hard to accurately predict. Financial news outlets are always producing headlines and offering predictions for future market performance. Sometimes the predictions are right, and sometimes the predictions are wrong. Investors may have a hard time separating fact from fiction when it comes to bullish and bearish sentiment. Adjusting the portfolio based strictly on headlines can be tempting for the amateur investor. Filtering out the noise and focusing on the pertinent data can help keep the individual focused and on track. Straying from the plan and basing investment decisions on news headlines may lead to portfolio confusion down the road. Crunching the numbers and paying attention to the important economic data can greatly help the investor see through the smoke when markets get muddled.

Long-term growth (LTG) is an investing strategy where a stock will (hopefully) grow in value for a relatively long period of time. Long-term growth should be considered to be a relative term, due to different styles and goals of investors, but the endgame is the same.

A “buy-and-hold” investor will consider long-term growth as a longer time period then a day trader will. The buy-and-hold strategy looks ahead farther into the future, giving short-term price swings less consideration as long as the fundamentals stay the same. A trader is looking more closely at a weekly, or shorter, time frame and is more interested in immediate price fluctuations.

Let’s take a look at how the stock has been performing recently. Over the past twelve months, Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)’s stock was -0.16%. Over the last week of the month, it was 1.85%, -7.61% over the last quarter, and 0.03% for the past six months.

Over the past 50 days, Eni S.p.A.’s stock is -11.58% off of the high and 6.50% removed from the low. Their 52-Week High and Low are as follows: -18.58% (High), 7.18%, (Low).

Despite the past success, investors want to know where the stock is headed from here. Analysts covering the shares have a consensus short-term price target of $43.75 on the equity. Analysts have a consensus recommendation of 1.00 based on a 1 to 5 scale where 1 represents a Strong Buy and 5 a Strong Sell.

As we move closer towards the end of the year, investors may be undertaking a portfolio review. Reviewing trades over the past six months, investors should be able to see what has worked and what has not. There might be some stocks that have outperformed the market, and there might be some underperformers as well. Focusing on what has worked so far this year may help provide a clearer picture for future moves. Pinpointing what went wrong can also help the investor see which areas of the portfolio need improvement. If the stock market continues on to reach new heights, investors might be looking to lock in some profits before making the next big trade.