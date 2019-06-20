Fast Growing Stock in Focus: ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Shaers of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) have been recommended as a long term growth pick according to Beta Research. With the firm’s stock price currently trading around $32.55, the firm has proven a solid track record of growth over the past few years. Investors might consider the stock as a long term growth candidate as the firm has yielded -2.20% earnings per share growth over the past 5 years and 3.10% revenue growth over that same time frame.

Recent Performance

Let’s take a look at how the stock has been performing recently. Over the past twelve months, ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)’s stock was 16.55%. Over the last week of the month, it was -1.62%, -1.98% over the last quarter, and 20.79% for the past six months.

Over the past 50 days, ACI Worldwide, Inc.’s stock is -9.23% off of the high and 6.70% removed from the low. Their 52-Week High and Low are as follows: -9.23% (High), 35.51%, (Low).

Analyst Recommendation

Despite the past success, investors want to know where the stock is headed from here. Analysts covering the shares have a consensus short-term price target of $40.33 on the equity. Analysts have a consensus recommendation of 1.30 based on a 1 to 5 scale where 1 represents a Strong Buy and 5 a Strong Sell.

