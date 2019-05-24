Family Sets Funeral Services for Marlen Ochoa

By Larry Jones / May 24, 2019 at 9:00 am

Funeral services for 19-year-old Marlen Ochoa have been announced as her family continues to deal with her violent murder.

According to Ochoa’s family, a visitation service will be held at Mount Auburn Funeral Home in suburban Stickney on Thurs., May 23, beginning at 3 p.m. A second visitation service will be held May 24 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the funeral home located in the 4100 block of South Oak Park Avenue.

Ochoa’s funeral service will be held at the funeral home on May 25 beginning at 9 a.m., with a chapel service at 11 a.m.

According to a family spokeswoman, Ochoa‘s grandparents were granted humanitarian visas, and will arrive in Chicago from Mexico on Tuesday for funeral services.

Police believe Ochoa, who was nine months pregnant when she was reported missing in late April, was murdered at a South Side home by two women on April 23. Ochoa was visiting the home to pick up baby items in an exchange arranged on Facebook when she was strangled to death.

Police found Ochoa’s body earlier this week, and filed charges against 46-year-old Clarisa Figueroa and 24-year-old Desiree Figueroa on Thursday. Both women are being held without bond, along with 40-year-old Pitor Boback, who is being charged with helping to conceal the crime.

