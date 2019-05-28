Fake Video of Pelosi Shared, Mocked Widely on Social Media

By Larry Jones / May 28, 2019 at 11:40 am

A video of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., with the audio slowed to make her speech sound drunkenly slurred, made the rounds on social media Thursday.

The video is from Pelosi's Wednesday — but the altered version was posted on multiple social media platforms, including Facebook's page, where it was viewed more than 2 million times, with more than 43,000 shares.

"Good Lord lady . . . How many drinks did you have today," one commenter wrote, according to .

"Omg is she drunk or having a stroke??? Bet that makes the Dems so proud of their Leader, LMAO," another said. "How can you have a meaningful meeting with a drunken Speaker of the House?" said another.

And explained both verified and altered versions.

The video of Pelosi "shows that there is a larger threat of misinformation campaigns — too many of us are willing to believe the worst in people that we disagree with," Hany Farid, a computer science professor and digital-forensics expert at the University of California, Berkeley, told .

"It is striking that such a simple manipulation can be so effective and believable to some."

The video was linked by multiple YouTube and Twitter accounts, as well as comments sections for local news outlets, reported.

A spokesperson for YouTube told the news outlet the video had been removed from the platform for company policy violations.

"YouTube has clear policies that outline what content is not acceptable to post and we remove videos violating these policies when flagged to us," the YouTube spokesperson said. "These videos violated our policies and have been removed."