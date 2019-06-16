Factset Research Systems Inc (FDS) Stock Spotted Below Chikou Line

At current levels, Factset Research Systems Inc (FDS) is trading below the Chikou. If the stock continues to stay under the line, traders could be projecting a possible downward momentum swing.

Let us focus on the Average Directional Index or ADX. The ADX measures the strength or weakness of a particular trend. Investors and traders may be looking to figure out if a stock is trending before employing a specific trading strategy. The ADX is typically used along with the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI) which point to the direction of the trend. The 14-day ADX for Factset Research Systems Inc (FDS) is currently at 41.41. In general, and ADX value from 0-25 would represent an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would support a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would signify a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would point to an extremely strong trend.

Factset Research Systems Inc (FDS) presently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 72.41. Typically, the CCI oscillates above and below a zero line. Normal oscillations tend to stay in the range of -100 to +100. A CCI reading of +100 may represent overbought conditions, while readings near -100 may indicate oversold territory. Although the CCI indicator was developed for commodities, it has become a popular tool for equity evaluation as well.

Checking on current RSI levels on shares of Factset Research Systems Inc (FDS), the 14-day RSI is currently standing at 65.92, the 7-day is at 65.23, and the 3-day is resting at 53.14. Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a frequently used technical analysis tool. RSI helps measure changes in price movement of a specific equity. RSI is a momentum oscillator that moves in a range from 0 to 100. RSI is generally used to interpret whether a stock is overbought or oversold. As a general rule, an RSI over 70 may indicate an overbought situation. On the other end of the spectrum, a reading under 30 may indicate an oversold situation.

Interested traders may be keeping an eye on the Williams Percent Range or Williams %R. Williams %R is a popular technical indicator created by Larry Williams to help identify overbought and oversold situations. Investors will commonly use Williams %R in conjunction with other trend indicators to help spot possible stock turning points. Factset Research Systems Inc (FDS)’s Williams Percent Range or 14 day Williams %R currently sits at -25.53. In general, if the indicator goes above -20, the stock may be considered overbought. Alternately, if the indicator goes below -80, this may point to the stock being oversold.

