F Score Reading in Focus for Clean Harbors (CLH)

Viewing the technicals on shares of Clean Harbors (CLH), we note that the Piotroski F Score is currently at five or above. Traders may be following the score looking for signs of possible strength.

Serious investors are often looking for that next batch of quality stocks to add to the portfolio. Finding quality stocks at a discount can be a tough task, especially with the market trading at such high levels. Many investors will be patiently waiting for a dip to get in on some researched names. Being prepared for any situation may help the investor make those tricky decisions when opportunities present themselves. Nobody can say for sure which way momentum is likely to swing heading into the New Year. Staying on top of the key economic data can help provide a good baseline for stock investing decisions in the near future.

The Average Directional Index or ADX is often considered to be an important tool for technical trading or investing. The ADX is a technical indicator developed by J. Welles Wilder used to determine the strength of a trend. The ADX is often used along with the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI) to identify the direction of the trend. Presently, the 14-day ADX is resting at 18.73.

Technical traders often make a point of keeping an eye on the ATR or Average True Range of a particular equity. Currently, Clean Harbors (CLH) has a 14-day ATR of 1.80. The Average True Range is an investor tool used to measure stock volatility. The ATR is not used to figure out price direction, just to measure volatility. The ATR is an indicator developed by J. Welles Wilder. Wilder has developed multiple indicators that are still quite popular in today’s investing landscape. The general interpretation of the ATR is the higher the ATR value, the higher the volatility.

Keeping an eye on Moving Averages, the 50-day is 73.58, the 200-day is at 66.62, and the 7-day is 75.82 for Clean Harbors (CLH). Moving averages have the ability to be used as a powerful indicator for technical stock analysis. Following multiple time frames using moving averages can help investors figure out where the stock has been and help determine where it may be possibly going. The simple moving average is a mathematical calculation that takes the average price (mean) for a given amount of time.

Some investors may find the Williams Percent Range or Williams %R as a helpful technical indicator. Presently, Clean Harbors (CLH)’s Williams Percent Range or 14 day Williams %R is resting at -12.58. Values can range from 0 to -100. A reading between -80 to -100 may be typically viewed as strong oversold territory. A value between 0 to -20 would represent a strong overbought condition. As a momentum indicator, the Williams R% may be used with other technicals to help define a specific trend.

Clean Harbors (CLH) currently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 159.13. Active investors may choose to use this technical indicator as a stock evaluation tool. Used as a coincident indicator, the CCI reading above +100 would reflect strong price action which may signal an uptrend. On the flip side, a reading below -100 may signal a downtrend reflecting weak price action. Using the CCI as a leading indicator, technical analysts may use a +100 reading as an overbought signal and a -100 reading as an oversold indicator, suggesting a trend reversal.

Serious investors are often looking for that next batch of quality stocks to add to the portfolio. Finding quality stocks at a discount can be a tough task, especially with the market trading at such high levels. Many investors will be patiently waiting for a dip to get in on some researched names. Being prepared for any situation may help the investor make those tricky decisions when opportunities present themselves. Nobody can say for sure which way momentum is likely to swing heading into the New Year. Staying on top of the key economic data can help provide a good baseline for stock investing decisions in the near future.