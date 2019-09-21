F.N.B. Corp (FNB) TMF Reaching A Key Level

F.N.B. Corp (FNB) shares under being placed under the lens today as the Twiggs Money Flow indicator, or TMF has climbed above the zero line, indicating bullish momentum. Twiggs Money Flow Index is a technical indicator created by Collin Twiggs. It is derived from Chaikin Money Flow Index but uses true ranges instead of highs minus lows to prevent spikes due to gaps. It is also using a smoothing exponential moving average to prevent volume spikes to alter results. The exponential moving average is the one described by Welles Wilder for many of his indicators.

When Twiggs Money Flow Index moves above 0, players are accumulating and thus prices are subject to climb higher. When Twiggs Money Flow Index is below 0, players are distributing and prices are more subject to move lower. Divergences of Twiggs Money Flow Index indicator with prices give also solid signals.

Stock market reversals can occur at any given time. Sometimes, these corrections can provoke ominous forecasts from the investing community. With the market still riding high, it is important to note that market corrections can be common happenings in bull market runs. Investors may use these opportunities to buy some names at discount prices. As we move through earnings season, investors will be watching to see how companies have fared over the last quarter. Investors may want to examine sell-side analyst revisions in the weeks and days prior to the report. Investors and analysts will both be eagerly watching to see if the company can beat expectations.

F.N.B. Corp (FNB) currently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 45.35. Active investors may choose to use this technical indicator as a stock evaluation tool. Used as a coincident indicator, the CCI reading above +100 would reflect strong price action which may signal an uptrend. On the flip side, a reading below -100 may signal a downtrend reflecting weak price action. Using the CCI as a leading indicator, technical analysts may use a +100 reading as an overbought signal and a -100 reading as an oversold indicator, suggesting a trend reversal.

Currently, the 14-day ADX for F.N.B. Corp (FNB) is sitting at 21.23. Generally speaking, an ADX value from 0-25 would indicate an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would support a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would identify a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would lead to an extremely strong trend. ADX is used to gauge trend strength but not trend direction. Traders often add the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI) to identify the direction of a trend.

The RSI, or Relative Strength Index, is a widely used technical momentum indicator that compares price movement over time. The RSI was created by J. Welles Wilder who was striving to measure whether or not a stock was overbought or oversold. The RSI may be useful for spotting abnormal price activity and volatility. The RSI oscillates on a scale from 0 to 100. The normal reading of a stock will fall in the range of 30 to 70. A reading over 70 would indicate that the stock is overbought, and possibly overvalued. A reading under 30 may indicate that the stock is oversold, and possibly undervalued. After a recent check, the 14-day RSI is currently at 55.25, the 7-day stands at 55.62, and the 3-day is sitting at 36.45.

After a recent technical review, shares of F.N.B. Corp (FNB) have a 200-day moving average of 11.34. The 50-day is 11.22, and the 7-day is sitting at 11.50. Using a wider time frame to assess the moving average such as the 200-day, may help block out the noise and chaos that is often caused by daily price fluctuations. In some cases, MA’s may be used as strong reference points for spotting support and resistance levels. Employing the use of the moving average for technical equity analysis is still highly popular among traders and investors. The moving average can be used as a reference point to assist with the discovery of buying and selling opportunities.

F.N.B. Corp (FNB)’s Williams Percent Range or 14 day Williams %R currently sits at -26.57. The Williams %R oscillates in a range from 0 to -100. A reading between 0 and -20 would point to an overbought situation. A reading from -80 to -100 would signal an oversold situation. The Williams %R was developed by Larry Williams. This is a momentum indicator that is the inverse of the Fast Stochastic Oscillator.

Individual investors have the tendency to migrate towards certain stock strategies that have been successful in the past. While following previous strategies may be profitable, investors have to be ready for sudden market changes. Most investors will rejoice when stocks in the portfolio catch a hot streak. On the opposite side, investors may become highly dejected when they experience a prolonged losing streak. Sometimes, previously successful strategies run their course and they no longer work. Investors may benefit greatly from being able to make adjustments when the market takes a turn for the worse.