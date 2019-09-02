Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Analysts Digging into the Details of the 34 ABR

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) currently has an Average Broker Rating of 1.5. The ABR rank within the industry stands at 34. This number is based on the 4 sell-side firms polled by Zacks.



Each brokerage research report carries with it some form of recommendation. The brokerage firms may use different lingo for their rating systems (like saying Outperform instead of Buy), but they can all be properly sorted into our 5 level classification system that is now the industry standard. Each of the 5 classifications has a value associated with it to help compute the ABR.

As the name implies the ABR will show you the Average of Brokerage Recommendations on a given stock. The benefit is that you quickly get a snapshot of where Wall Street stands on a stock without having to read a mountain of research reports.



Broker recommendations are made by brokerage firms (for example, JP Morgan) and are not an outright recommendation to buy or sell a share, but instead give an indication of how the broker thinks the company will perform relative to its sector. Their recommendations are issued over a particular period of time. The recommendations provided in the Research Centre are shown on a 75 day rolling basis. Each brokerage firm has its own way of rating that may make it difficult to compare broker recommendations between the brokerage houses.

For example, at one brokerage “buy” may be the strongest recommendation, while at another “buy” could be second to a “strong buy” rating. The second-highest ratings also have a number of different other names: “accumulate”, “outperform”, “moderate buy” or “overweight”.

Analysts on a consensus basis are expecting that the stock will reach $68.67 within the year.

Keeping watch on technicals may involve many different plans and scenarios. Investors may be seeking to get some clarity about a certain stock’s history, and eventually try to project the future. With so much historical data available, investors may choose to look at many different time frames when examining a stock. Going back days, months, of even years, may help broaden the scope and help investors see the bigger picture. When companies gear up to release the next round of quarterly earnings results, investors will be closely watching to see how profitable the overall quarter was. Occasionally, low expectations may provide ample impetus for future stock gains. Per usual, there will most likely be big winners and losers depending on the strength of the individual reports.

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) closed the last session at $70.28 and sees an average of 211001.66 shares trade hands in each session. The 52-week low of the stock stands at $46.7 while the current level stands at 96.44% of the 52-week High-Low range. Looking further out we can see that the stock has moved 21.61% over the past 12 weeks and 39.05% year to date.

Research analysts are predicting that Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) will report earnings of $.32 per share when the firm issues their next quarterly report. This is the consensus earnings per share number according to data from Zack’s Research.

Most recently Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) posted quarterly earnings of $.39 which compared to the sell-side estimates of .33. The stock’s 12-month trailing earnings per share stands at $1.43. Shares have moved $2.49 over the past month and more recently, $-.54 over the past week heading into the earnings announcement. There are 2 analyst projections that were taken into consideration from respected brokerage firms.

3 analysts rate Exponent, Inc. a Buy or Strong Buy, which is 75% of all the analyst ratings.

Under recent market conditions, it may be quite difficult to be overly bearish. Most signs seem to be pointing in the right direction as investors keep concentrating on superior returns from the stock market. At this point in time, investors may have to make the tough decision whether to be fully invested in the stock market, or keep some cash handy on the sidelines. As we have seen, there will be a few days or weeks where market action may spur some second guessing, but the bulls seem they are still going to keep running. Many investors may be crafting plans for when the good times inevitably come to an end. Being prepared for market changes may help weather the storm when it comes.

