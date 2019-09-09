EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) Dips Under Moving Averages

EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) stock has been on a recent steady downtrend, causing some concern for shareholders.

In order to gauge which way a stock is trending, you must compare a stock’s share price to its moving average. Uptrending stocks trade above their moving averages, while downtrending stocks trade below.

It is important to consider the moving averages of a downtrending security. We see here that EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) is -1.67% away from the 20-Day Simple Moving Average. Their 50-Day Simple Moving Average is a difference of -4.68% from current levels. Further back, their 200-Day Simple Moving Average is -2.24% difference from today’s price. Currently, the stock is -16.28% from its 50-Day High and 5.57% from the 50-day low.

RSI and Recommendations

EXFO Inc.’s RSI is 47.01. Based on the stock’s volatility for the week, which is a statistical measure of the dispersion of returns for a given stock and represents average daily high/low percentage range of 4.18% and month of 3.11%. Wall Street analysts have a consensus 2.80 recommendation on the stock.

Historical Growth

EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO)’s performance this year to date is 26.76%. The stock has performed 4.05% over the last seven days, -3.49% over the last thirty, and -6.98% over the last three months. Over the last six months, EXFO Inc.’s stock has been 11.80% and -16.28% for the year.

