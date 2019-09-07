Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) Trending Above The Moving Averages

Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) is holding above the stock’s moving averages, indicating a postitive uptrend for Utilities company.

Investors may already be plotting the course for the next few quarters. Many investing decisions may need to be made after the next round of company earnings reports are released. Studying the numbers can help the investor see whether or not the stock’s prospects look good in the near term as well as the longer term. It remains to be seen whether optimism in the stock market will continue into the next year. Investors will closely be monitoring the major economic data reports over the next couple of months. While nobody can be sure which way the momentum will shift, preparing for multiple market scenarios may greatly help the investor if changes start to occur.

In order to tell which way a stock is trending, the stock’s share price should be compared to its moving average. The stock will be uptrending if it is being traded above its moving averages and downtrending if it is being traded below. The stock stands 2.97% away from its 50-day simple moving average and 0.75% away from the 200-day average. The price currently stands at $48.12.

Let’s take a look at how the stock has been performing recently. Over the past twelve months, Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC)‘s stock was 6.70%. -3.66% over the last quarter, and -1.35% for the past six months.

Over the past 50 days, Exelon Corporation stock was -3.37% off of the high and 10.14% removed from the low. Their 52-Week High and Low are noted here. -5.98% (High), 14.06%, (Low).

The RSI (Relative Strength Index), an indicator that shows price strength by comparing upward and downward close-to-close movements is 65.19 for Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC).



The consensus analysts recommendation at this point stands at 2.00 on this stock. This is based on a 1-5 scale where 1 indicates a Strong Buy and 5 a Strong Sell. The Street has a 52.59 target price on the shares for the next 12-18 months.

Investors are often trying to figure out the best way to analyze the stock market. When it comes to stock research, investors may use fundamental analysis, technical analysis, or a combination of both. Boiling down the two techniques, studying the fundamentals puts the focus on factors that may influence specific stocks, and studying the technicals puts the focus on market behavior analysis. Investors who study the fundamentals are typically trying to understand why stocks and markets move the way they do. Technical analysts are more concerned with spotting trends and trying to measure the characteristics of those trends. Some investors may prefer one method of stock research over another, but many investors may use a combination of both methods to help make sure that all the bases are covered.

