Examining Indicator Levels for United Comm Banks (UCBI)

Taking a closer look at technical signals for United Comm Banks (UCBI), we can see that the short-term moving average Hilo channel is presently Hold. This indicator calculates the moving average based on highs/lows rather than the closing price. The signal direction is currently Rising. This signal indicates whether the Buy or Sell signal is getting stronger or weakening, or whether the Hold is heading towards a Buy or Sell. Looking at the reading from another indicator, the 20-day moving average vs price signal is showing Buy. This is the signal from the 20-day MA which is used to monitor changes in stock price. The current signal direction has been noted as Strengthening.

Investors may be watching stock price support and resistance levels on shares of United Comm Banks (UCBI). The support is simply a level where a stock may see a bounce after it has dropped. If the stock price can break through the first level of support, the attention may shift to the second level of support. The resistance is the opposite of support. As a stock rises, it may see a retreat once it reaches a certain level of resistance. After a recent look, the stock’s first resistance level is 27.8. On the end, investors are keeping an eye on the first support level of 27.27. Investors will be watching the company shares closely as we head through earnings season. Interested parties will be watching to see if the company can beat analyst estimates for the quarter, and see what kind of impact the earnings results have on the stock moving forward.

Investors may also want to take a longer-term look at United Comm Banks (UCBI) shares. According to the most recent information, the stock has a 52-week high of 33.26 and a 52-week low of 20.23. Tracking longer-term price action may help provide investors with a bigger range of reference when doing stock analysis. We can also check on the current opinion signal. For today’s trading session, the signal is 8% Buy. This is the combined signal for the previous month when applying a wide array of studies based on price movement. Investors may also be interested in the strength and direction of the opinion signals. The opinion direction is currently Weakest. This is a measurement over the past three trading sessions that provides an indication of whether the latest recent price movement is following the signal. A Buy or Sell signal with a “Strongest” direction indicates that the signal is gaining strength. The opinion strength signal is currently reading Minimum.

Focusing in on some other information, we can see that the stock has a current weighted alpha of -9.40. The weighted alpha measures how much the stock has increased or decreased over one year period. The weighting puts greater emphasis on more recent activity providing a more relevant measure for short-term technical analysts to use. A positive weighted alpha reading indicates that the stock has risen over the past year. A negative reading would indicate that the stock is down over that same time period. Technical traders often use the weighted alpha to help discover stocks that are building momentum. Turning to analyst views, the current analyst rating on the stock is 3.4. This is using a scale where a 5 would represent a Strong Buy, a 4 would equal a Moderate Buy, 3 a hold, 2 a moderate sell, and a rating of 1 would indicate a Strong Sell.

