Ewellness Healthcare Corp (EWLL): Monitoring the Levels

Looking at the numbers for Ewellness Healthcare Corp (EWLL), we can now see that the Piotroski F Score reading is at five or lower. Tracking this signal, investors may be looking for signs of possible financial weakness.

Trading the stock market can sometimes feel like a wild roller coaster ride. When stocks are soaring, investors may feel like they can’t lose. When markets are sinking, investors may feel like there is nothing that they can do. Individual investors may have experienced both ends of the spectrum. Sometimes, an investor may secure some winning trades right out of the gate. This may cause the individual to become overconfident in their ability. Markets have the ability to shoot down overconfidence very quickly. On the other side, investors may only experience losses right off the bat and become highly discouraged. Figuring out how to manage winners and losers can big a big help to the investor’s psyche in the long-term. Frequently assessing which trades worked and examining why they worked may greatly assist the investor. The same can be said for trades that did not pan out.

The Average Directional Index or ADX is technical analysis indicator used to describe if a market is trending or not trending. The ADX alone measures trend strength but not direction. Using the ADX with the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI) may help determine the direction of the trend as well as the overall momentum. Many traders will use the ADX alongside other indicators in order to help spot proper trading entry/exit points. Currently, the 14-day ADX for Ewellness Healthcare Corp (EWLL) is 22.59. Generally speaking, an ADX value from 0-25 would indicate an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would indicate a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would signal a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would indicate an extremely strong trend.

Investors may be taking a look at some technical numbers on shares of Ewellness Healthcare Corp (EWLL). The 14-day RSI is currently spotted at 58.69, the 7-day is at 67.00, and the 3-day is sitting at 77.20. The RSI, or Relative Strength Index, is a widely used technical momentum indicator that compares price movement over time. The RSI was created by J. Welles Wilder who was striving to measure whether or not a stock was overbought or oversold. The RSI may be useful for spotting abnormal price activity and volatility. The RSI oscillates on a scale from 0 to 100. The normal reading of a stock will fall in the range of 30 to 70. A reading over 70 would indicate that the stock is overbought, and possibly overvalued. A reading under 30 may indicate that the stock is oversold, and possibly undervalued.

Sharp investors may be looking to examine the Williams Percent Range or Williams %R. Developed by Larry Williams, this indicator helps spot overbought and oversold market conditions. The Williams %R shows how the current closing price compares to previous highs/lows over a specified period. Ewellness Healthcare Corp (EWLL)’s Williams Percent Range or 14 day Williams %R is sitting at -16.02. Typically, if the value heads above -20, the stock may be considered to be overbought. On the flip side, if the indicator goes under -80, this may signal that the stock is oversold.

Looking at some moving average levels on shares of Ewellness Healthcare Corp (EWLL), the 200-day is at 0.11, the 50-day is 0.07, and the 7-day is sitting at 0.07. Moving averages can help identify trends and price reversals. They may also be used to help spot support and resistance levels. Moving averages are considered to be lagging indicators meaning that they confirm trends. A certain stock may be considered to be on an uptrend if trading above a moving average and the average is sloping upward. On the other side, a stock may be considered to be in a downtrend if trading below the moving average and sloping downward.

In terms of CCI levels, Ewellness Healthcare Corp (EWLL) currently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 130.74. Investors and traders may use this indicator to help spot price reversals, price extremes, and the strength of a trend. Many investors will use the CCI in conjunction with other indicators when evaluating a trade. The CCI may be used to spot if a stock is entering overbought (+100) and oversold (-100) territory.

Active traders are typically striving to spot winning entry and exit points for trades. Following technical indicators may help traders gain some insight on how best to do this. There are plenty of indicators that have helped traders make winning trades. Because there are so many to choose from, beginning traders may want to start by focusing on a few different combinations to start with. Professional chartists may have ultra complex charts set up to spot perfect trade entries. Others may use one or two simple indicators to aide with setting up the trade. Keeping track of all the data may be a challenge at first, but there are many platforms out there that have made the process much simpler than ever before. Setting up a winning strategy may take some time and perseverance, but taking the time to acquire the proper knowledge may mean the difference between winning and losing trades in the future.