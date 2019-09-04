Evergy Inc (EVRG.IX) Showing Signs of Potential Bullish Momentum

Evergy Inc (EVRG.IX) shares are being placed on chartists radar as the recent share price of 65.65 is holding above the balance step moving average.

The balance step is a simple Moving Average calculated from last 5 Balance Points (MA/3),5) of the weekly period bar plotted in step formation on the daily chart. This chart is used to project 1 bar forward (one day). The weekly steps can be used to determine a near-term trend. When the price is above, this typically indicates a bullish trend. When the price is below the Balance Step, this generally spells a bearish trend.

There is no easy answer when attempting to address the tough question of how to best approach the equity market, especially when facing a turbulent investing climate. There are many different schools of thought when it comes to stock trading. Investors may have to first gauge their appetite for risk in order to build a solid platform on which to construct a legitimate strategy. The wealth of available information has made the road a bit smoother to travel for amateur investors. Making the transition to the next level is most likely on the minds of many dedicated investors. Tracking technicals and fundamentals may also help provide a roadmap to help separate the contenders from the pretenders. As we head into the second half of the year, it remains to be seen which way the market will lean. Investors may have to do all the necessary homework in order to find stocks that will thrive under any market conditions.

Many traders and investors opt to study technical analysis when approaching the stock market. Technical analysts study changes in stock price that occur over various amounts of time. Some analysts will study by the minute or hour. Others will choose to zoom out to days, weeks, months, or even longer. Studying price action over different time periods can help provide the investor with valuable information to help make the best possible investing decisions. Keeping an eye on the stock market, it can be seen that certain trends repeat over time. These trends or patterns might not be exact, but they can be noticeable. Spotting these patterns and watching for momentum shifts can be a highly useful tool for any trader or investor. Many chartists will focus on multiple indicators when doing technical analysis. Becoming familiar with indicators and learning to spot trends may take a lot of time and effort to achieve.

Investors have the option to employ a wide variety technical indicators when conducting stock research – and we will take a look at a few more here. At the time of writing, Evergy Inc (EVRG.IX) has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 151.34. Developed by Donald Lambert, the CCI is a versatile tool that may be used to help spot an emerging trend or provide warning of extreme conditions. CCI generally measures the current price relative to the average price level over a specific time period. CCI is relatively high when prices are much higher than average, and relatively low when prices are much lower than the average.

We can also do some further technical analysis on the stock. At the time of writing, the 14-day ADX for Evergy Inc (EVRG.IX) is 26.42. Many technical chart analysts believe that an ADX value over 25 would suggest a strong trend. A reading under 20 would indicate no trend, and a reading from 20-25 would suggest that there is no clear trend signal. The ADX is typically plotted along with two other directional movement indicator lines, the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI). Some analysts believe that the ADX is one of the best trend strength indicators available.

Interested investors may be watching the Williams Percent Range or Williams %R. Williams %R is a popular technical indicator created by Larry Williams to help identify overbought and oversold situations. Investors will commonly use Williams %R in conjunction with other trend indicators to help spot possible stock turning points. Evergy Inc (EVRG.IX)’s Williams Percent Range or 14 day Williams %R currently sits at -8.85. In general, if the indicator goes above -20, the stock may be considered overbought. Alternately, if the indicator goes below -80, this may point to the stock being oversold.

Tracking other technical indicators, the 14-day RSI is presently standing at 71.62, the 7-day sits at 73.03, and the 3-day is resting at 80.96 for Evergy Inc (EVRG.IX). The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is an often employed momentum oscillator that is used to measure the speed and change of stock price movements. When charted, the RSI can serve as a visual means to monitor historical and current strength or weakness in a certain market. This measurement is based on closing prices over a specific period of time. As a momentum oscillator, the RSI operates in a set range. This range falls on a scale between 0 and 100. If the RSI is closer to 100, this may indicate a period of stronger momentum. On the flip side, an RSI near 0 may signal weaker momentum. The RSI was originally created by J. Welles Wilder which was introduced in his 1978 book “New Concepts in Technical Trading Systems”.

For further review, we can take a look at another popular technical indicator. In terms of moving averages, the 200-day is currently at 58.99, the 50-day is 62.24, and the 7-day is resting at 65.20. Moving averages are a popular trading tool among investors. Moving averages can be used to help filter out the day to day noise created by other factors. MA’s may be used to identify uptrends or downtrends, and they can be a prominent indicator for detecting a shift in momentum for a particular stock. Many traders will use moving averages for different periods of time in conjunction with other indicators to help gauge future stock price action.

Investors will most likely be looking ahead to the next round of company earnings reports. As the reports come in, all eyes will be on the companies that post wide margin earnings beats or misses. Many investors will be closely tracking which way analyst estimates are being adjusted right before earnings. This may provide some insight on how good or bad the numbers for the quarter are likely to be. Investors might want to take a look at their holdings after the earnings reports to make sure that nothing extremely odd is occurring after crunching the numbers.