Europe Ishares Core MSCI ETF (IEUR) Sees Schaff Trend Cycle Trend Upward Near-Term

Europe Ishares Core MSCI ETF (IEUR) are being monitored this week as the Schaff Trend Cycle levels have shown a consistent uptrend over the course of the past 5 trading sessions. If the levels breach the key 70 level, a market reversal will be likely, according to this signal.

The Schaff indicator, created by Doug Schaff in 2008, behaves in a way like an oscillator, identifying overbought and oversold conditions in the market. These scenarios are then used to trade price reversals. A modification of the simple overbought or oversold trade setup is the addition of the 100-period exponential moving average, which is used by institutional traders as a very powerful support-resistance tool. The Stochastics oscillator is used to add confirmation to the trade entry.

Oversold values are 0 to 20 and investors might look to buy dips in up trends when the signal line crosses up from below 20 to above 20. Overbought values are 70 to 100 and investors might look to sell rallies in downtrends when the signal line crosses down from above 80 to below 80.

Investors may be trying to figure out how long the stock market bull run will continue. There are plenty of commentators who think that a downturn is coming soon, but there are plenty who believe that the market still has plenty of room to push higher. Preparing the portfolio for any market scenario can help ease the investor’s mind. Putting in the time to research investments as well as global economic data might help keep focus clear when things get cloudy. Closing in on the end of the year, investors may be conducting year-end portfolio reviews. Figuring out what has worked and what adjustments can be made may help iron out the wrinkles heading into the next few quarters.

Looking at shares from some additional technical standpoints, Europe Ishares Core MSCI ETF (IEUR) presently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 72.78. Typically, the CCI oscillates above and below a zero line. Normal oscillations tend to stay in the range of -100 to +100. A CCI reading of +100 may represent overbought conditions, while readings near -100 may indicate oversold territory. Although the CCI indicator was developed for commodities, it has become a popular tool for equity evaluation as well.

We can also do some further technical analysis on the stock. At the time of writing, the 14-day ADX for Europe Ishares Core MSCI ETF (IEUR) is 18.61. Many technical chart analysts believe that an ADX value over 25 would suggest a strong trend. A reading under 20 would indicate no trend, and a reading from 20-25 would suggest that there is no clear trend signal. The ADX is typically plotted along with two other directional movement indicator lines, the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI). Some analysts believe that the ADX is one of the best trend strength indicators available.

Interested investors may be watching the Williams Percent Range or Williams %R. Williams %R is a popular technical indicator created by Larry Williams to help identify overbought and oversold situations. Investors will commonly use Williams %R in conjunction with other trend indicators to help spot possible stock turning points. Europe Ishares Core MSCI ETF (IEUR)’s Williams Percent Range or 14 day Williams %R currently sits at -18.26. In general, if the indicator goes above -20, the stock may be considered overbought. Alternately, if the indicator goes below -80, this may point to the stock being oversold.

Tracking other technical indicators, the 14-day RSI is presently standing at 60.89, the 7-day sits at 63.59, and the 3-day is resting at 51.08 for Europe Ishares Core MSCI ETF (IEUR). The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is an often employed momentum oscillator that is used to measure the speed and change of stock price movements. When charted, the RSI can serve as a visual means to monitor historical and current strength or weakness in a certain market. This measurement is based on closing prices over a specific period of time. As a momentum oscillator, the RSI operates in a set range. This range falls on a scale between 0 and 100. If the RSI is closer to 100, this may indicate a period of stronger momentum. On the flip side, an RSI near 0 may signal weaker momentum. The RSI was originally created by J. Welles Wilder which was introduced in his 1978 book “New Concepts in Technical Trading Systems”.

For further review, we can take a look at another popular technical indicator. In terms of moving averages, the 200-day is currently at 45.13, the 50-day is 45.14, and the 7-day is resting at 46.04. Moving averages are a popular trading tool among investors. Moving averages can be used to help filter out the day to day noise created by other factors. MA’s may be used to identify uptrends or downtrends, and they can be a prominent indicator for detecting a shift in momentum for a particular stock. Many traders will use moving averages for different periods of time in conjunction with other indicators to help gauge future stock price action.

Traders may be scanning through the playbook while trying to come up with some new ideas. Technical analysts may be setting up the charts to help spot the next big trade. Because there are so many different angles to take when approaching the stock market, traders may want to start with a simpler system before diving into deeper waters. Figuring out the proper approach may take some added time and dedication.