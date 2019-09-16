Essity Aktiebolag ADR (ESSYY) Sees Schaff Trend Cycle Trend Downward Near-Term

Essity Aktiebolag ADR (ESSYY) are in trader’s focus this week as the Schaff Trend Cycle indicator has trending lower consistently over the past week. Investors will be watching to see if the price level breaches the overbought signal at 75, which would suggest the strong likelihood of a near-term pullback.

Introduced in 2008 by Douglas Schaff, the conecpt of the Schaff Trend Cycle (STC) is to identify peaks and lows and predict reversals by running through a cycle oscillator, creating an effective indicator for entry and exit signals, when used in conjuction with additional signals. The STC combines an exponential moving average with slow stochastics to display a signal line that oscillates between two levels on a scale of 0 to 100.

With the stock market trading at current levels, investors may be tossing around ideas about how to trade the next few quarters. As we slip further into the second half of the year, investors may be assessing the latest earnings reports and trying to calculate the future prospects of certain stocks. Finding bargain stocks at current levels may be much harder than spotting hidden gems when markets are down. Plowing through the fundamentals may help sort out some of the questions that investors may have that come along with trading at these levels. Investors may have to do a little more homework in order to identify that next great trade, but the rewards may be well worth the extra time and effort.

Turning to some additional metrics for Essity Aktiebolag ADR (ESSYY), we note that the shares currently have a 50-day Moving Average of 30.20, the 200-day Moving Average is 28.19, and the 7-day is noted at 29.73. Following moving averages with different time frames may help offer a wide variety of stock information. A longer average like the 200-day may serve as a smoothing tool when striving to evaluate longer term trends. On the flip side, a shorter MA like the 50-day may help with identifying shorter term trading signals. Moving averages may also function well as a tool for determining support and resistance levels.

Investors will most likely make plenty of mistakes when dealing with the equity market. Learning from these mistakes is what will propel the individual forward. Those who don’t learn from their mistakes are destined to repeat, and failure might be right around the corner. Every investor strives to spot that uncovered stock before it explodes. However, chasing returns from big winners that have already made their moves may end up leaving the investor befuddled. Even though a stock has been hot, there is no guarantee that it will stay hot. Many investors may get stock tips from friends or colleagues. Of course the tips may be legitimate, but they could just be irrelevant. When it comes to stock picking strategies, investors might be best served to make sure that they have done the actual research themselves. Making trades based on tips or rumors may place the investor in a tough spot for future market success.

Traders may be relying in part on technical stock analysis. Essity Aktiebolag ADR (ESSYY) currently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of -106.81. Despite the name, CCI can be used on other investment tools such as stocks. The CCI was designed to typically stay within the reading of -100 to +100. Traders may use the indicator to determine stock trends or to identify overbought/oversold conditions. A CCI reading above +100 would imply that the stock is overbought and possibly ready for a correction. On the other hand, a reading of -100 would imply that the stock is oversold and possibly set for a rally.

At the time of writing, the 14-day ADX for Essity Aktiebolag ADR (ESSYY) is 14.41. Many technical chart analysts believe that an ADX value over 25 would suggest a strong trend. A reading under 20 would indicate no trend, and a reading from 20-25 would suggest that there is no clear trend signal. The ADX is typically plotted along with two other directional movement indicator lines, the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI). Some analysts believe that the ADX is one of the best trend strength indicators available.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is one of multiple popular technical indicators created by J. Welles Wilder. Wilder introduced RSI in his book “New Concepts in Technical Trading Systems” which was published in 1978. RSI measures the magnitude and velocity of directional price movements. The data is represented graphically by fluctuating between a value of 0 and 100. The indicator is computed by using the average losses and gains of a stock over a certain time period. RSI can be used to help spot overbought or oversold conditions. An RSI reading over 70 would be considered overbought, and a reading under 30 would indicate oversold conditions. A level of 50 would indicate neutral market momentum. The 14-day RSI is currently sitting at 41.28, the 7-day is at 37.11, and the 3-day is spotted at 33.57.